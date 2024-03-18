Valor Capital: Investors Attracted by Global Influences, Prompting High Net Worth Real Estate Surge and Positive Growth

"The infusion of different cultures, architecture, lifestyles, and arts have attracted affluent individuals from different parts of the globe to St. Petersburg—and that is the key reason we chose St. Petersburg for our Roche Bobois-branded Residences." - Moises Agami Post this

"International partnerships between architects, developers, interior designers, furniture designers and artists generate the multitude of global cultural influences Valor Capital works with in each of our projects," notes Agami. An example is the Paris, France-based luxury furniture designer Roche Bobois. Their innovative designs will be woven into the commercial and common areas of the Roche Bobois Residences project. Valor Capital combines their local construction and development teams with materials from top designers in Europe and Latin America to provide luxury resort finishes. (5)

Additionally, the growing popularity of branded residences accounts for 10 percent of the global luxury real estate market. This is a long runway for growth according to Savills' 2023 Report. (6) Agami notes that "We cater to our clients, and they seek quality design, luxury lifestyle services, rental income opportunities, and good potential for return on investment."

Agami and Valor Capital are proud to be surrounded by growth — recent business and real estate expansion in the city is highlighted by: (11, 12)

"As a young boy in Mexico, I spent many summers in Clearwater and St. Pete," reflects Agami. "Today our company is based in this area and leverages our international expertise to introduce innovative developments infused with global culture into the U.S. market." They employ people from all over the world including the US — Europe, Asia, and Latin America — and are seeing an increase in foreign investors and clients.

Tampa Bay is one of the hottest growing real estate markets in the U.S. in 2024 (7) and the impact on the luxury lifestyle market is fast growth in St. Petersburg. "Luxury investors are paying cash, unaffected by changing interest rates or floating mortgages at higher rates (8), and taking a hit early to gain later," notes Agami. He sees this as an optimistic sign of confidence in the rich cultural global real estate market in St. Petersburg, which will mean a positive return on investments for the city, county, Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida. "Valor Capital is at the forefront, merging international expertise with local charm to redefine luxury living," concludes Agami.

About Valor Capital Real Estate Development

Valor Capital, renowned in the real estate industry, evolves from the rich legacy of Terra Capital Partners S.A. de CV, continuing a tradition of excellence across various sectors such as office buildings, hospitality, healthcare, commercial spaces, and premium residential areas. Their ethos of innovation, combined with a commitment to exceptional quality and sustainability, cements their status as industry leaders. With a portfolio that exhibits billions in investments and expansive development achievements, Valor Capital establishes new standards for what's possible in luxury real estate. Valor Capital doesn't merely participate in the market; it shapes it. For more information about their role in defining the future, visit http://www.valorc.com

About Moisés Agami, CEO Valor Capital

Entrepreneur Moisés Agami took his first company public at the age of 25. At the heart of his U.S. venture, Valor Capital, lies a commitment to groundbreaking technology and innovation. Supported by a world-class board of partners with a four-decade history of real estate developments, Agami stands out for his pioneering approach in engineering, prioritizing designs that enhance individual well-being and new standards of aesthetics in the industry. Agami's acumen for uncovering undervalued real estate opportunities has led to transformative high-end projects along Florida's Gulf Coast, driving growth in some of the state's most dynamic markets. Discover more about how Agami and Valor Capital are redefining luxury real estate at http://www.valorc.com

