Valor Capital Real Estate Announces Unanimous Approval for Daytona Beach Shores Luxury Condominium Project

Valor Capital Real Estate's Daytona Beach Shores luxury condo project gains unanimous city commission approval, featuring 86 oceanfront units with an unprecedented level of luxury for the area.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valor Capital Real Estate Development is thrilled to announce that its forthcoming luxury condominium project in Daytona Beach Shores has received a unanimous 5-0 approval from the Daytona Beach Shores City Commission. This landmark decision, underscored by positive remarks from distinguished city officials including the Mayor and Commissioners, marks a significant step forward for the development.
The 18-story oceanfront development is set to feature 86 luxury condo units, representing Valor Capital's commitment to creating iconic projects. This initiative not only aims to enhance the living standards within the community but also contribute positively to the local economy.
At the hearing Valor Capital executives remarked on the city's world class leadership and the beauty and friendliness of the community, making this an ideal location for luxury buyers.
For more information on this exciting development, visit the Yahoo Finance article: Yahoo Finance Article.
About Valor Capital
Valor Capital is a team of entrepreneurs passionate about creating world-class real estate experiences. They are an affiliate: a new venture spinoff of international development firm, Terra Capital Partners S.A. de CV (Terra Capital Partners). With a four-decade history of real estate developments in office, hospitality, medical, commercial, and luxury residential product offerings — and a multi-billion-dollar portfolio and tens of millions of square feet already developed and sold — Valor's developments are always on the cutting-edge, with proprietary antiviral engineering design used throughout the firm's newest developments. Visit http://www.valorc.com.
Media Inquiries:
Karla Jo Helms
JOTO PR™
727-777-4619
jotopr.com
Media Contact
Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/
SOURCE Valor Capital Real Estate Development
Share this article