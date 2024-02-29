Valor Capital Real Estate Announces Unanimous Approval for Daytona Beach Shores Luxury Condominium Project

Valor Capital Real Estate Development is thrilled to announce that its forthcoming luxury condominium project in Daytona Beach Shores has received a unanimous 5-0 approval from the Daytona Beach Shores City Commission. Post this

At the hearing Valor Capital executives remarked on the city's world class leadership and the beauty and friendliness of the community, making this an ideal location for luxury buyers.

For more information on this exciting development, visit the Yahoo Finance article: Yahoo Finance Article.

About Valor Capital

Valor Capital is a team of entrepreneurs passionate about creating world-class real estate experiences. They are an affiliate: a new venture spinoff of international development firm, Terra Capital Partners S.A. de CV (Terra Capital Partners). With a four-decade history of real estate developments in office, hospitality, medical, commercial, and luxury residential product offerings — and a multi-billion-dollar portfolio and tens of millions of square feet already developed and sold — Valor's developments are always on the cutting-edge, with proprietary antiviral engineering design used throughout the firm's newest developments. Visit http://www.valorc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4619

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

SOURCE Valor Capital Real Estate Development