Valor Capital Selects FirstService Residential as Management Partner for its Serena by the Sea

Boasting stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico to the Clearwater Beach Bridge and beyond, Serena by the Sea is elevating the area's accommodations with 23,000 square feet of world-class offerings, vibrant landscaping, lavish amenities, and five-star treatment.

"The concept of Serena by the Sea is relaxed luxury living with a focus on wellness and relaxation. That's why we needed a management partner like FirstService Residential that could deliver the high-class hospitality this project was built for," stated Moises Agami, CEO of Valor Capital, which continues to grow its presence in Florida.

Celebrating the perfect balance of design and destination, Serena by the Sea is a seven-story boutique property with 80 units featuring open layouts, oversized terraces, and balconies with breathtaking views. Amenities include a private spa club, an elevated pool deck with cabanas and lounging areas, a salt-water zero-edge pool and jetted spa, a state-of-the-art fitness and yoga center, private docks for personal watercraft and more.

"We're thrilled to bring our service-first philosophy to the residents at Serena by the Sea and ultimately simplify community living for the board so they can relax and enjoy their community," said Sheriff Masry, vice president at FirstService Residential.

Serena by the Sea, located at 1020 Sunset Point Road in Clearwater, FL, was completed in August 2023. The highly anticipated Phase 2, called Serena Residences, will also enjoy the community's vast amenities. Comprised of 10 luxury residences – six of which are already under contract due to high demand – Serena Residences are three stories high with private elevators, individual solar panels and two car garages.

For more information about the community, visit SerenaByTheSea.com. To learn more about how FirstService Residential can help developers and boards achieve their vision for their community, visit LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Valor Capital

Valor Capital, headquartered at 400 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755. With over 35 years of collective experience and a portfolio exceeding one billion dollars globally, Valor Capital specializes in luxury residential developments, leveraging international expertise to drive innovation.

Committed to enhancing local communities and fostering economic growth, Valor Capital brings a wealth of opportunity and expertise to its endeavors.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954-378-1092, [email protected], www.LifeSimplified.com

