Valor Tutoring Launches Nationally to Support Military-Connected Students

"Our mission is to ensure that military children don't fall behind academically because of their family's service," said Jamie Bando, program director. "Valor Tutoring pairs students with educators who not only know the subject matter but also understand military life. Every child deserves consistent support that moves with them, no matter where their family is stationed."

Valor Tutoring provides:

Flexible scheduling that adapts to family moves and deployments

Diagnostic assessments to identify student needs

Tutor matching based on grade level, subject, and learning style

Educators familiar with the challenges military families face

Progress tracking and regular reports for families

Families can select semester-long or year-long support packages, as well as drop-in exam preparation sessions.

To enroll, families can visitvalortutoring.org to complete an intake form and begin the matching process. Students take a diagnostic assessment during their first session to ensure learning gaps are identified and addressed. Sessions are scheduled weekly for semester and year-long options, or on an as-needed basis, with ongoing progress updates provided. Educators interested in joining the program can apply via the "Become a Tutor" page on the website.

About Valor Tutoring

Valor Tutoring is operated by Children of Valor, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military children through education and advocacy. The program provides high-quality, in-person, individualized academic support for military-connected students across the United States, regardless of circumstance. Learn more atwww.valortutoring.org.

Media Contact

Aspen Stanton, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 9285922257, [email protected], www.evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE Valor Tutoring