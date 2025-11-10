Valor Tutoring Launches Nationally to Support Military-Connected Students

In-Person Tutoring Service Expands to Bring Academic Support to Military Families Across the U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valor Tutoring, a program of the nonprofit Children of Valor, is expanding nationally to provide high-quality, individualized, in-person academic support for military-connected students and their families.
The program offers in-home tutoring by exceptionally qualified, heavily vetted, well trained individuals who understand the unique challenges military children face, including frequent relocations, deployments, and transitions.
"Our mission is to ensure that military children don't fall behind academically because of their family's service," said Jamie Bando, program director. "Valor Tutoring pairs students with educators who not only know the subject matter but also understand military life. Every child deserves consistent support that moves with them, no matter where their family is stationed."
Valor Tutoring provides:
- Flexible scheduling that adapts to family moves and deployments
- Diagnostic assessments to identify student needs
- Tutor matching based on grade level, subject, and learning style
- Educators familiar with the challenges military families face
- Progress tracking and regular reports for families
Families can select semester-long or year-long support packages, as well as drop-in exam preparation sessions.
To enroll, families can visitvalortutoring.org to complete an intake form and begin the matching process. Students take a diagnostic assessment during their first session to ensure learning gaps are identified and addressed. Sessions are scheduled weekly for semester and year-long options, or on an as-needed basis, with ongoing progress updates provided. Educators interested in joining the program can apply via the "Become a Tutor" page on the website.
About Valor Tutoring
Valor Tutoring is operated by Children of Valor, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military children through education and advocacy. The program provides high-quality, in-person, individualized academic support for military-connected students across the United States, regardless of circumstance. Learn more atwww.valortutoring.org.
