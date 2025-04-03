ValorAch.com Exhibits at TRANSACT 2025 Powered by Valor Paytech and ACH Banking

Leo Vartanov, Chairman of Valor Paytech, shared: "We're excited to showcase our ACH payment solutions at TRANSACT 2025. ACH Banking's white-label offerings help partners deliver secure, efficient services under their own brand. Our growth reflects the demand for reliable, scalable solutions." Post this

Automated Payments for payroll, bill payments, and subscriptions

Real-Time Processing for faster transactions

Multi-Channel Integration across various platforms

Customizable Reporting for real-time transaction tracking

Fraud Prevention with advanced security measures

These white-label offerings provide a seamless user experience, enabling partners to integrate ACH payment systems with minimal effort while maintaining control over their branding.

About Valor Paytech - Valor Paytech is a global leader in payments technology, offering cutting-edge omni-chanell solutions inclsuding ACH processing , Quickbooks integration and Fleet processing. With a strong focus on digital transformation, Valor Paytech helps businesses securely accept payments and optimize financial operations. With over 250,000 connected devices and a growth rate of 10,000 new devices per month, Valor Paytech is seeing aggressive month-over-month growth, reflecting the increasing demand for scalable, reliable payment solutions.

Leo Vartanov, Chairman of Valor Paytech, shared: "We're excited to showcase our ACH payment solutions at TRANSACT 2025. ACH Banking's white-label offerings help partners deliver secure, efficient services under their own brand. Our growth reflects the demand for reliable, scalable solutions."

What to Expect at TRANSACT 2025 - At TRANSACT 2025, ValorAch.com will demonstrate its ACH payment solutions, including ACH Banking's white-label offerings. Attendees can experience live demos, explore system capabilities, and learn how these solutions can be customized to suit their business needs.

Meet the Experts - ValorAch.com's experts will be available at booth #605 located at the entrance of the floor to discuss ACH systems, integration, and how businesses can benefit from ACH Banking's white-label solutions.

For more information, please visit:

Media Contact:

Eric Bernstein, CEO

Valor Paytech

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 615-8755 ext. 106

