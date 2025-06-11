ValorNet Appoints Retired Major General Itai Veruv as Chief Global Engagement Officer of ValorNet

ValorNet, a leading digital platform for holistic wellness and human performance, has appointed Retired Major General Itai Veruv as Chief Global Engagement Officer. With over 40 years of distinguished military leadership, General Veruv will help drive ValorNet's strategic direction, deepen cross-sector engagement, and expand its impact across high-stress professions. His appointment reflects ValorNet's mission to strengthen resilience and well-being through technology, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership.
ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValorNet, a pioneering digital platform dedicated to holistic health, human performance, and crisis support, is proud to announce the appointment of Retired Major General Itai Veruv as Chief Global Engagement Officer of ValorNet. A decorated military leader with over four decades of experience in operational leadership, global security, and strategic planning, General Veruv will play a key role in expanding ValorNet's global impact and outreach.
General Veruv's appointment underscores ValorNet's commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of addressing the complex wellness needs of high-stress professions around the globe - including military personnel, first responders, and other critical workforce sectors.
"ValorNet is not just a platform - it's a mission," said General Itai Veruv. "I believe deeply in the importance of protecting those who protect us. I'm honored to contribute to a movement that's reimagining how we care for the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our most vital professionals."
Anthony F. Sansone Jr., Co-Founder of ValorNet, added: "General Veruv brings unparalleled global leadership and a deep sense of purpose to the ValorNet mission. His commitment to resilience, readiness, and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to support those who serve in the most demanding roles across the world."
General Veruv will guide ValorNet's international strategy, develop key partnerships, and help shape the platform's evolution to meet the needs of diverse global populations.
About ValorNet
ValorNet is the first-ever digital holistic wellness platform built to reduce burnout, support mental health, and strengthen human performance for individuals in high-stress roles. With features that blend technology, research-backed programming, and real-time support tools, ValorNet is helping organizations build more resilient teams from the inside out.
Media Contact
