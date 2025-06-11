ValorNet Appoints Retired Major General Itai Veruv as Chief Global Engagement Officer of ValorNet

"General Veruv brings unparalleled global leadership and a deep sense of purpose to the ValorNet mission. His commitment to resilience, readiness, and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision." - Anthony F. Sansone Jr., Co-Founder of ValorNet Post this

"ValorNet is not just a platform - it's a mission," said General Itai Veruv. "I believe deeply in the importance of protecting those who protect us. I'm honored to contribute to a movement that's reimagining how we care for the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our most vital professionals."

Anthony F. Sansone Jr., Co-Founder of ValorNet, added: "General Veruv brings unparalleled global leadership and a deep sense of purpose to the ValorNet mission. His commitment to resilience, readiness, and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to support those who serve in the most demanding roles across the world."

General Veruv will guide ValorNet's international strategy, develop key partnerships, and help shape the platform's evolution to meet the needs of diverse global populations.

ValorNet is the first-ever digital holistic wellness platform built to reduce burnout, support mental health, and strengthen human performance for individuals in high-stress roles. With features that blend technology, research-backed programming, and real-time support tools, ValorNet is helping organizations build more resilient teams from the inside out.

