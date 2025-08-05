Valparaiso University Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Valparaiso University Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

VALPARAISO, Ind., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valparaiso University Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"As we continue to think about how we shape the future for Valpo Athletics in a rapidly changing environment, it became clear that Taymar will be an incredible partner in enhancing our approach to ticket sales, operations and, most importantly, customer service," said Valpo Director of Athletics Laurel Hosmer. "Their data-driven approach and team-based mindset will be a game-changer as we work to grow revenue, enhance the fan experience, and ensure our loyal fans receive top-notch service."

Taymar has promoted Max Karduck to Director of Ticket Sales and Operations to work closely with Valpo Athletics. Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago and following graduation from Louisville, he has served as Senior Account Executive at LSU for Taymar for the last two years.

"Teaming up with Laurel Hosmer and her outstanding team at Valparaiso is a big win as our footprint in the Missouri Valley Conference continues to grow," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Max Karduck has earned this opportunity, and there's no doubt he'll thrive, while bringing passion, energy, and world-class service to Beacon fans across Indiana."

Valparaiso is Taymar's third client school in the Missouri Valley Conference (Drake, Southern Illinois) and its first client in Indiana.

"It is an honor to be selected by Laurel to join the team she is building at Valpo, given her strong background and credentials on the revenue generation side," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We love being part of The Valley, as Valpo is our third client in this great conference."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar