Valpolicella Consortium Partners with Vinitaly International Academy for 10th Anniversary Italian Wine Ambassador Course

We believe that education and training are fundamental pillars for the future of our sector. Valpolicella, with its history and traditions, deserves to be shared by professionals who can convey its uniqueness with passion and expertise. Post this

Christian Marchesini, President of the Consorzio per la Tutela dei Vini Valpolicella, welcomed the collaboration: "We believe that education and training are fundamental pillars for the future of our sector. Valpolicella, with its history and traditions, deserves to be shared by professionals who can convey its uniqueness with passion and expertise. It is essential to train talents who not only speak an authentic and technical language of wine but who also become true ambassadors of our Made in Italy around the world. We are therefore thrilled to begin this collaboration with the Vinitaly International Academy, as, like in our Valpolicella Education Program, we share the same goals: to enhance our craftsmanship and share our world of wine that represents unique excellence worldwide."

The masterclass will feature six distinguished wines from the 2015 vintage, provided by the following producers:

Rubinelli Vajol

Tommaso Bussola

Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine

Villa Bellini

Le Guaite di Noemi

Roccolo Grassi

Participants will have the opportunity to explore the diversity and richness of the Valpolicella region, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its diverse wine denominations.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 430 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 18 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Media Contact

Vinitaly International Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/

SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy