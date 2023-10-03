Valtas Group Announces Expansion with New Office in Colorado

Our goal is to be a resource in the community that helps us all as we help each other. Tweet this

"On behalf of the partners and consulting professionals of Valtas Group team, we are excited to bring our unique brand of community support to Colorado! Our fractional offering focusing on nonprofits is uniquely positioned to assist those organizations with interim leadership and executive search needs. Our new local practice, staffed and led by Colorado residents, leverages decades of experience with exceptional local talent. Our consultants have led organizations through leadership transitions and understand the importance of each step of the process. Our goal is to be a resource in the community that helps us all as we help each other."

New senior associate added to the team:

Jim Goddard – As a Nonprofit Executive Director in the fields of health, education and housing, Jim has been a standout in the nonprofit sector in Colorado for over 40 years. He is a life-long learner and appreciates the nonprofit missions he has served, connecting to his own personal mission of "always working to improve human and planetary wellness. As President/CEO of 9Health Fair for ten years, he initiated programs reaching new diverse audiences throughout Colorado . Most recently as CEO of Senior Housing Options he guided investment and development of new apartments for low-income seniors in Denver and Longmont . Jim is an experienced nonprofit leader bringing his years of experience to help Front Range Nonprofits navigate leadership transitions.

Valtas Group will serve the community where there are 23,148 organizations in Colorado. Combined, these Colorado nonprofits employ 190,000 – almost 8% of the state's workforce, earn more than $30 billion in revenue each year, and hold assets of $65 billion. Coloradoans give over $3.4 billion to charity each year, representing 2.87 percent of household income.

For more information about Valtas Group, visit https://www.valtasgroup.com/about

About Valtas Group

Valtas Group helps nonprofit organizations navigate uncertainty in times of leadership change. Our work as Interim Executive Directors supports our clients during periods and gaps in leadership. We lead the search process in partnership with the board and staff leadership, as recruiting and search consultants.

Valtas Group recognizes the privilege that the historically white-led sourcing and recruiting industry represents and the inherent systemic bias which prevents people of color and those with other diverse perspectives from participating in an equitable and inclusive process. We strive to deeply understand where each client is on the spectrum of social justice and equity; and adapt our processes to support and advance the client's goals.

Valtas Group has a variety of comprehensive resources to guide your transition needs. We partner with board members and senior nonprofit leaders on a variety of strategic consulting assignments.

Media Contact

E. Harris, Valtas Group, 1 425-516-7888, [email protected], https://www.valtasgroup.com/

SOURCE Valtas Group