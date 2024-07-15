Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc. Unveils Industry-First Co-Extruded PVC Profile with Flat-Black Capstock and High-Temperature Substrate

"We have combined advanced materials and cutting-edge technology to create a product designed to withstand the harshest environments while maintaining its aesthetic appeal," said James Ye, CEO of Value Windows and Doors. Post this

Key features and benefits of the new co-extruded HT-PVC profile include:

Black Capstock: Provides a contemporary and attractive finish that enhances the visual appeal of windows and doors.

Patented High-Temperature Substrate: Ensures superior performance and resistance to warping and degradation in high-temperature conditions.

Lower Shrinkage Rate: Offers a shrinkage rate of 0.8% or less, significantly lower than industry standards, ensuring dimensional stability and reduced risk of defects.

Impact Resistance: Delivers excellent impact resistance, ensuring the profiles remain intact and functional even under high stress.

Color Retention: Advanced capstock technology ensures superb color retention, maintaining the profile's vibrant appearance over time.

Durability: Offers long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance, making it a cost effective solution for manufacturers.

Versatility: Suitable for a wide range of applications in residential and commercial buildings, from Alaska , Arizona , Colorado to Nevada , etc., in cities such as Las Vegas and Phoenix .

Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc. is committed to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the window and door industry. With this latest product launch, the company reinforces its position as a leader in HT-PVC profile technology.

Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc.'s products are available exclusively from Value Wholesaler. For more information about the new co-extruded HT-PVC profile with flat-black (or other different colors and different finishes) capstock and high-temperature substrate, please contact 1- 626-962-7568 or visit www.valuewds.com.

About Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc. Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of HT-PVC profiles for windows and doors, dedicated to providing innovative and reliable solutions to the building industry. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company continues to push the boundaries of PVC profile technology.

Andrew Fritts, Value Windows & Doors, 1 6268416595, [email protected], https://valuewds.com

