Value Windows & Doors Launches The Onyx Collection: Revolutionary Flat-Black Vinyl Windows & Doors Withstand 200°F

Value Windows & Doors is excited to announce The Onyx Collection, expertly engineered from the inside out. This collection showcases a sophisticated modern flat-black color profile, developed with an innovative new vinyl composition that ensures lasting beauty even in temperatures reaching 200°F.

DUARTE, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Southern California, The Onyx Collection is crafted to meet the growing demand for vinyl windows and doors that are both visually stunning and exceptionally durable in harsh environments. While vinyl windows and doors are typically rated to withstand temperatures up to 160°F, the intense heat of the Southwest can heat-soak dark-colored exterior surfaces to near 200°F. Value Windows & Doors has engineered The Onyx Collection to maintain its structural stability and flat-black color even under these extreme conditions. Recognizing the limitations of surface-level aesthetics like black paint coatings, which often fail from high heat exposure, Value Windows & Doors developed a proprietary vinyl composition that ensures comprehensive durability. This advanced formula has been rigorously tested to meet or exceed industry standards.

"Our latest innovation marks a significant leap in the PVC profile industry," stated James Ye, CEO of Value Windows & Doors. "By leveraging advanced materials and cutting-edge technology, we have created a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of architects, builders, and end-users."

Key Features and Benefits of The Onyx Collection:

Temperature Resistance: Withstands up to 200°F, surpassing regular vinyl's 162°F.

Black (ONYX) Color Profile: Provides a modern, upscale look ideal for high-end designs.

Durability: Maintains color and structural integrity over time.

Stability: Resistant to expansion and shrinkage, ensuring consistent performance.

Design Hardware: Features new, aesthetically pleasing hardware.

Certifications: Meets ASTM, AAMA, and Energy Star 7.0 standards; Title 24 Compliant with double-pane windows.

Value Windows & Doors encapsulates its vision through The Onyx Collection: "To be a world-class building products manufacturer, driven by our passion for innovation and cutting-edge technologies." The Onyx Collection not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of any project but also sets new standards in performance and durability".

For more information about The Onyx Collection or Value Vinyl Extrusions, Inc., please contact (626) 962-7568 or visit www.valuewds.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Fritts, Value Windows & Doors, 1 6268416595, [email protected], https://www.valuewds.com

SOURCE Value Windows & Doors