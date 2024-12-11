Van Ness Feldman Successfully Replaces Legacy CRM Solution with TRĒ

"Fundamentally, we were looking for a solution that was smart, agile and purpose-built to support our firm's marketing and business development program," said Eric Hagopian, Chief Information Officer. Post this

For nearly half a century, Van Ness Feldman has been one of the nation's premier law and policy firms specializing in energy, environment, and natural resources.

"Fundamentally, we were looking for a solution that was smart, agile and purpose-built to support our firm's marketing and business development program," said Eric Hagopian, Chief Information Officer. "We sought to focus on the functionality that our MBD team needs and leave behind CRM features that aren't used, eliminating the requirement for attorneys to engage with the solution."

Hagopian continued, "Finally, we wanted a solution that deployed easily, enabled us to get out of the gate quickly, and showed results to our partners."

"It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to welcome Van Ness Feldman into our rapidly growing TRĒ family," said Todd Miller, CEO of TRĒ. "Van Ness Feldman is the latest in a series of rapid TRĒ deployments, demonstrating that swapping out a legacy CRM doesn't need to be long and difficult and expensive. TRĒ does it quickly and easily."

About TRĒ AI

TRĒ AI is the maker of TRĒ, the smart and easy alternative to traditional heavy-iron CRM solutions for legaltech. TRĒ's AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence, combined with built-in eMarketing, and quick deployment enables firms to swap CRM list management, ERM, eMarketing, and data governance in a single day at a lower price point than classic heavyweight products. TRĒ's 30-day trial eliminates the risk normally associated with purchasing a CRM.

Guy Adams, TRĒ AI, 1 8315210033, [email protected]

