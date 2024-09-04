Van Orsdel Partners with Gentle Water Cremation to Offer Eco-Friendly Water Cremation Services in South Florida

"Families inquire about eco-friendly services, yet the costs and logistics associated with making them possible often prevent families from pursuing these options. Water cremation changes all that," said Crystal Van Orsdel Marchant, Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services. Post this

As Florida's first water cremation company, Gentle Water Cremation is at the forefront of providing a gentle, eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation. The company has not only pioneered the technology in Florida, but its team has been instrumental in developing water cremation technology at UCLA and the Mayo Clinic.

Water cremation reduces the carbon footprint associated with traditional cremation and offers a gentler approach to laying loved ones to rest. It uses water, alkali, heat and pressure to accelerate the natural decomposition process.

Key benefits of water cremation include the following:

Reduced environmental impact.

No emission of harmful greenhouse gases.

90% less energy usage compared to flame cremation.

Return of 20-30% more cremated remains to families.

"Up until now, the only options available to South Florida have been burial and cremation. While we know water cremation won't be right for everyone, we take great pride in offering this new option that will be a more meaningful choice for many," said Steve Pomerantz, co-owner of Gentle Water Cremation. "The Van Orsdel family has a proud tradition of service going back generations, and we are honored to partner with them to introduce water cremation to the Miami community."

Van Orsdel, which opened its first cremation facility in South Florida in 1974, began offering eco-friendly options in 2010. Their services include bio-tree urns; biodegradable urns for scattering or burial; solidified cremated remains; and diamonds created from cremated remains.

In recent years, natural burials have gained traction, but for many families, they are prohibitively expensive. Natural burial grounds, biodegradable caskets and conservation burial plots often come with high costs. Plus, the logistics of natural burials in Florida present additional challenges.

Currently, there are only two places for natural burials in the state – New Port Richey and Gainesville. Because of eco-friendly rules, these burials skip the embalming process and have to happen quickly. So, if you're in Miami, you're looking at a same-day trip to either Tampa or Gainesville to lay your loved ones to rest.

However, water cremation — also known as aquamation or alkaline hydrolysis — is an environmentally friendly alternative at a significantly lower cost than traditional green burial methods. It's making eco-conscious end-of-life choices more accessible to a wider range of people.

Families choosing water cremation through Van Orsdel will have their loved ones transported to Gentle Water Cremation's state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach. The process is carried out with the utmost care and respect, and adhering to all regulatory standards.

About Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services

Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services has been a symbol of trust and tradition in Miami since 1924. Grounded in a philosophy of care, empathy and the celebration of life, it remains family-owned and operated, serving as a compassionate companion to families navigating the emotional terrain of loss. Offering a full spectrum of funeral and cremation services, Van Orsdel is dedicated to honoring the legacies of those who have passed, while providing solace and support to those they leave behind. Visit VanOrsdel.com.

About Gentle Water Cremation

Gentle Water Cremation leads the way in offering a gentle, eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation in Florida. Our dedicated team in West Palm Beach has been key in developing this innovative technology at prestigious institutions like UCLA and the Mayo Clinic. We are honored to provide this compassionate option to families across Florida. At Gentle Water Cremation, we understand the challenges of losing a loved one, and are devoted to supporting you with dignity and care during this difficult time. Visit gentlewater.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Van Orsdel Marchant, Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services, 305-490-8831, [email protected], https://www.vanorsdel.com

SOURCE Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services