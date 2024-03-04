Vanair Introduces Industry's Most Complete Multi-Vehicle Adapter Kits for Its Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V, Lithium-Ion Jump Starter Systems

"Our three new adapter kits are major enhancements to our Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V making it even more viable as the leading technology of its kind in the market today." – Jeff Steer Post this

"Our three new adapter kits are major enhancements to our Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V making it even more viable as the leading technology of its kind in the market today," stated Jeff Steer, director of sales at Vanair. "The kits' components are easy to install on our Start•All Jump•Packs existing cables and significantly broaden the scope, scale and utility of these lightweight and portable jump pack solutions."

The NATO, Whitaker and Anderson adapter kits will be sold separately, and each comes with a corresponding connector and requisite components and cabling. The kits include simple instructions on how to install new male and female Lenco connectors on both the Start•All Jump•Pack's existing cables and its existing alligator connectors. Once complete, users can easily transition from specialized NATO, Whitaker or Anderson charging capabilities, back to traditional alligator clamps in seconds, by simply unplugging one set and plugging in the other.

"Vanair's Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V helps fleets of all kinds do away with cumbersome AGM and lead acid battery jump starters that weigh hundreds of pounds and only have connectors for one type of vehicle," said Steer. "Our Start•All Jump•Pack is a compact, lightweight unit, weighing only 18.5 pounds, and now offers a 12V and 24V starting solution for a vast array of vehicles – all in a single unit that can be hand carried anywhere."

The Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V also features our Goodall Protect•All Safety Technology, making it easy to use on any vehicle and practically impossible for even novice technicians to reverse the polarity or apply the wrong voltage when attempting a jump start. Protect•All Safety Technology includes built-in protection for: reverse polarity, low voltage, short circuit, overheat, over-discharge, over-voltage, and open clamps.

"With the Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24V, jump-starting has never been more convenient," said Steer, " and with our three new multi-vehicle adapter kits, it's never been more accessible to fleets of all types."

About Vanair

With a legacy dating back to 1972, Vanair has been at the forefront of providing Mobile Power Solutions. Headquartered in Michigan City, IN, Vanair offers an extensive product line of vehicle-mounted air compressors, generators, welders, hydraulics, Electrified Power Equipment, chargers/boosters, engine starters, and custom products, making it the most comprehensive Mobile Power Solution provider in the world. Through innovative design, training, and support, Vanair delivers rugged and reliable products that enhance efficiency and productivity globally. Wherever, whenever, and however you need it... Vanair is there.

