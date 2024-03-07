Vanair Unveils Revolutionary PTO Shaft-Driven ALL-IN-ONE Underdeck Power System at Work Truck Week 2024

"Vanair continues to be at the forefront of innovation with our PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck Power System. We understand the critical need for reliability and efficiency in equipment for on-the-job performance." – John Dunn Post this

Six Forms of Power Include:

A 125-185 CFM rotary screw air compressor

A powerful 10kW generator

A 330A welder

12V, 24V and optional 36V and 48V battery boosting capabilities

12V-24V and optional 36V and 48V battery charging capacity

Up to 30 GPM @ 2000 PSI of hydraulic-driven power

With Vanair's streamlined underdeck system, users can now replace six separate pieces of equipment, providing additional bed space, enhanced maneuverability, reduced maintenance requirements, free vehicle hitches, and a weight savings of more than 2,000 pounds. The new design also uses Vanair's new Sansgear belt drive, for the hydraulic system, which is quieter, and provides more torque than traditional gear-box designs.

Vanair understands the critical need for professionals to be prepared for wherever the job takes them. With its PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck Power System, jobsite personnel will be equipped with the tools needed for welding, powering essential equipment, and jump-starting other vehicles. The versatility of Vanair's ALL-IN-ONE system ensures that every on-site team is fully prepared to tackle any task that comes their way.

"Vanair continues to be at the forefront of innovation with our PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck Power System. We understand the critical need for reliability and efficiency in equipment for on-the-job performance," said John Dunn, Strategic Manager, Underdeck and Utility at Vanair. "This system not only offers unmatched power and functionality but also ensures minimal downtime, which is crucial for professionals who rely on dependable equipment to get the job done."

Vanair exclusive patented and patent-pending designs have led to groundbreaking innovations that elevate the performance of its PTO Underdeck Mobile Systems. One such feature is the XERO Rapid Blow Down Tank design, which allows for immediate compressor disengagement and reengagement with zero blow-down time. This unique and novel tank design eliminates the need to wait for the system to blow down completely, preventing oil carryover issues and significantly increasing operational efficiency. Moreover, the XERO Tank permits up to a 15% angle of operation from side-to-side or front-to-back, offering exceptional versatility and adaptability on the job site.

To ensure maximum reliability and security, Vanair equips all its PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck Power Systems with the FailSafe Dual Sensory Redundancy System as a standard feature. This system guarantees an uninterrupted power supply by seamlessly switching to the backup unit in the event of a thermistor or transducer sensor failure. Furthermore, professionals can opt for the optional ThermalGuard Weather Protection Kit, a patented design that preheats the compressor oil and regulators using the vehicle's warm engine coolant. This feature prevents oil starvation and freeze-ups during frigid conditions, further enhancing the overall system's performance and reliability.

"We take great pride in offering unmatched cost savings and performance with our UltraLife Air/Oil Separator Element. This innovative element sets new industry standards with its extended lifespan of 6,000 hours, delivering up to six times more separator life compared to other units on the market," added Dunn.

Vanair's PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck ALL-IN-ONE Power System, featuring increased air power and other exceptional innovations, continues to solidify the company's position as the global leader in Mobile Power Solutions. With a steadfast commitment to delivering rugged and reliable products, Vanair empowers professionals to enhance efficiency and productivity, no matter the challenges faced on the job site. Whether it's welding, powering equipment, or jump-starting vehicles, the person on the job will always be well-equipped to handle any task, thanks to Vanair's new and unmatched PTO Underdeck Power System.

To access high-resolution images of Vanair's Start•All Jump•Pack 12/24 multi-vehicle adapter kits, please click here.

About Vanair

With a legacy dating back to 1972, Vanair has been at the forefront of providing Mobile Power Solutions. Headquartered in Michigan City, IN, Vanair offers an extensive product line of vehicle-mounted air compressors, generators, welders, hydraulics, Electrified Power Equipment, chargers/boosters, engine starters, and custom products, making it the most comprehensive Mobile Power Solution provider in the world. Through innovative design, training, and support, Vanair delivers rugged and reliable products that enhance efficiency and productivity globally. Wherever, whenever, and however you need it... Vanair is there.

Media Information

Sara Tilden

Vice President of Marketing Toll Free: 1.800.526.8817

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Vanair