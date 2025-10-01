Vanan Services, Top Translation Provider, Relocates from Virginia to New York City

Vanan Services, a U.S.-based leader in translation services, has officially relocated from Fredericksburg, Virginia, to a new office in New York City at 224 West 35th St., Suite 1200-8, New York, NY 10001, to better serve customers with faster service and walk-in access for all language services. The move positions Vanan Services to expand its customer base and meet the growing demand for professional translation, transcription, and other language solutions in one of the world's most diverse and connected cities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanan Services, a trusted leader in U.S.-based translation solutions, has officially relocated from Fredericksburg, Virginia, to its new office in the heart of New York City. The new address at 224 West 35th St., Suite 1200-8, New York, NY 10001 is now open, offering clients easy in-person access to the company's comprehensive language services.

"Relocating to New York is a pivotal moment for Vanan Services," said Saravanan Nagaraj, CEO of Vanan Services. "This move brings us closer to our customers, allows for faster service, and provides walk-in access to all our offerings in one of the world's most connected cities. Our New York office will also enable us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality language solutions."

Why New York?

New York City's global business, legal, healthcare, and cultural significance makes it the perfect location for Vanan Services. With a diverse population and international influence, the city presents an ideal environment for delivering professional translation, transcription, and language services. According to a recent industry report, 72% of businesses in New York require multilingual communication to engage effectively with their clientele, highlighting the crucial role of Vanan Services in overcoming language barriers.

What Clients Can Expect

At the New York office, clients will continue to experience the same trusted services that have made Vanan Services a leader in the language solutions industry, now enhanced with:

Walk-in access for all services, including translations, transcription, voiceover, subtitling, and closed captioning.

Certified translations for legal, academic, and personal documentation.

Ongoing commitment to speed, accuracy, and exceptional customer service.

Comprehensive Language Solutions

Beyond translations, Vanan Services provides a full spectrum of language solutions for businesses, legal professionals, healthcare organizations, and individuals, including:

Professional transcription services for meetings, court proceedings, and more.

Subtitling and closed captioning for media content and accessibility compliance.

Voiceover services for e-learning, marketing, and entertainment projects.

With expertise in over 100 languages, Vanan ensures every service is delivered with precision, speed, and attention to detail.

About Vanan Services

Founded in the U.S., Vanan Services specializes in certified translations, transcription, voiceover, closed captioning, and subtitling. Serving clients nationwide and internationally, Vanan is known for its accuracy, reliability, and excellent customer support. Whether for personal, business, or legal needs, Vanan makes communication across languages seamless and dependable.

Media Contact

Saravanan Nagaraj, Vanan Services, Inc., 1 (646) 481-2955, [email protected], www.vananservices.com

Ryan, Vanan Services, Inc., 1 800-230-7918, [email protected], https://vananservices.com/

SOURCE Vanan Services, Inc.