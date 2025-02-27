"Our chapter is not just about inspiring change; it's about creating change, together." – Inthrini Arul, President of WGC Vancouver Chapter Post this

One of the most powerful demonstrations of this was Vancouver's participation in the Motorcade for Honourable Mable Elmore. Elmore, a dedicated advocate for social justice and a member of the BC Legislative Assembly, was honored in an event that united community leaders and citizens alike, showing solidarity for a better future. This motorcade was just one example of how WGC Vancouver uses its platform to celebrate local leaders and recognize their contributions.

Another remarkable initiative was their involvement in the Mountain View Rotary Club's Go West Fundraiser, aimed at eradicating polio. Through collective fundraising and support, the event brought communities together to help eliminate this global health threat. "These efforts are a reminder that we can all contribute to ending disease, one action at a time," said Arul.

The Women of Global Change (WGC) Vancouver Chapter aligns with several prominent organizations and initiatives that advocate for women's empowerment and community development. Notably, the Canadian Women's Foundation, a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for women, collaborates with various local groups to support women and girls across Canada. In Vancouver, organizations such as the Aboriginal Mother Centre Society, Atira Women's Resource Society, and Battered Women's Support Services have been instrumental in providing support and resources to women in need. Additionally, Sarah McLachlan, a renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts supporting women's causes. She founded the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver, offering free music education to at-risk youth, many of whom are young women. WGC aims to bring organizations together for the greater good as they chapter participates in events and collaborates to help others.

WGC Vancouver lent their hands to the Annual Toy Drive Legacy, run by Harvey of the Lotus Light Buddha Temple. The event served as a beacon of hope for over 1,000 people in Vancouver's Hastings neighborhood, one of the city's lowest-income areas. The community came together to distribute food, clothing, and toys to children and seniors, all while fostering a sense of connection and unity. Local organizations, government officials, and citizens rallied to make a difference. "It was a privilege to see the smiles on the faces of children, seniors, and families who needed it most," shared Arul.

Taking their environmental mission to heart, WGC Vancouver also participated in a successful Garbage Clean-Up in Collingwood, an initiative that helped maintain the city's beauty and health. The chapter's commitment to environmental sustainability speaks to the broader vision of the organization, which continues to inspire action across Vancouver.

WGC Vancouver's passion for change extends to the arts as well. Arul spoke at The Way We See It Colour Collective Presentation at the Anvil Centre, sharing the rich history of the Woodland Institute and the immense impact the Community Living Society and Pottery Works have had on artists and the community. "Art is a vehicle for expression, empowerment, and healing, and we need to preserve these spaces that help people find their voice," Arul emphasized.

As if their year of community involvement weren't enough, the Vancouver Chapter also volunteered for the Lapu Lapu Day Fundraiser and participated in the Remembrance Day Parade to honor veterans. These diverse activities showcase the chapter's dedication to serving the community and celebrating its many facets.

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of WGC, applauds the Vancouver Chapter's achievements, saying, "The Vancouver chapter has exceeded my expectations by creating a compassionate, inclusive space for individuals to come together and make a difference. I am proud of their commitment to community empowerment and social good."

As the Vancouver Chapter looks ahead, the organization is inviting new members to join their growing movement. Membership is currently free, allowing those with a passion for heart-centered change to become part of something greater. WGC Vancouver is actively seeking individuals to support its mission and help bring people together for good.

Whether you're interested in advocacy, the arts, health, or community improvement, WGC Vancouver has a place for you. Their mission is simple: to bring people together for good, and they invite everyone to be part of the change.

Women of Global Change Vancouver has quickly established itself as a force for social transformation, and with their inclusive membership now open, there's never been a better time to get involved. Visit their website today to learn more and become a part of this inspiring community.

