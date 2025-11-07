Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Partners with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash to Support The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia is teaming with Cheetah Clean to support Second Harvest through a multi-month fundraising campaign, donating for every free wash and membership redeemed with his link, rallying fans, alumni, and Middle Tennessee to fight hunger locally.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanderbilt University star quarterback, Diego Pavia, is teaming up with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, the leading regional car wash, to launch a fundraising initiative benefiting The Second Harvest Food Bank, a nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals and addressing food insecurity across Middle Tennessee.

Through the partnership, Pavia and Cheetah Clean will activate a multi-month campaign encouraging fans, alumni, and local residents to support hunger relief. For every free wash redeemed using Pavia's unique code during the promotional period, Cheetah Clean will pledge a donation directly to Second Harvest. There will also be a donation for every membership purchased utilizing Pavia's link, along with additional onsite donation stations and digital giving options.

The initiative aligns with Pavia's commitment to use his platform to positively impact the Nashville community.

"Football gives us a platform, but giving back is what matters most," said Pavia. "I'm proud to partner with Cheetah Clean and rally Commodore Nation for something bigger than the game, and it means a lot to me to support families right here in Nashville."

The Second Harvest Food Bank provides food to people facing hunger and works to advance hunger solutions across Middle Tennessee through a network of more than 600 partner agencies.

Cheetah Clean CEO and founder, Jeff Fields, emphasized the brand's community value.

"At Cheetah Clean, our mission goes beyond clean cars," said Fields. "We're committed to strengthening the communities we serve. Teaming up with Diego and Second Harvest allows us to make an impact, and we're excited that Diego chose to partner with us."

Fans can participate in the #DiegoDuo initiative by redeeming a free King Extreme Wash using Diego's unique link. Cheetah Clean will donate $5 to Second Harvest for each free wash redeemed, and an additional $5 for each membership purchased through that link. Supporters can redeem their free wash at www.cheetahclean.com/diego, bring non-perishable food items to any Cheetah Clean location for drop-off, and help spread awareness by sharing photos and posts using #CleanCarsFeedNashville and #CheetahCares.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee:

Founded in 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee works to feed people facing hunger and advance hunger solutions through food distribution, education, and advocacy. The organization partners with food pantries, shelters, schools, and community programs to serve children, families, and seniors across 46 counties. Learn more at https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/.

About Cheetah Clean:

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is a fast-growing car wash brand delivering premium service, innovative wash technology, and a commitment to community impact. Serving customers across Tennessee and Kentucky, Cheetah Clean combines quality, convenience, and care for the neighborhoods it operates in.

