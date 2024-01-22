Vanderbilt University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Jeffery Perera a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Jeffery Perera a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Perera, a sophomore, studies Molecular and Cellular Biology at Vanderbilt University. In addition to his coursework, Perera was invited to shadow a surgeon to learn about bariatric surgery. He has also conducted research at the Marson Lab of the Gladstone-UCSF Institutes, focusing on CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology.

"Jeffery is an up-and-coming scientist. I'm excited to see where his research and dedication to the field take him," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

