Vanessa Fukunaga Recognized with Prestigious Honor at 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), in collaboration with the TITAN Women In Business Awards, recently unveiled their celebrated winners of the 2023 Season. Recognizing trailblazing women who are making waves in the corporate world and entrepreneurial circles, as well as those who are ushering in innovation and setting benchmarks of leadership in their dedicated sectors, this distinguished platform spotlights the global business stage. After reviewing hundreds of entries, represented by over 30 nations from around the world, winners are selected based on their achievements, impact and contributions to their industries and the broader community. The competition's judges awarded Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President | CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, the Platinum TITAN Award for Female Executive of the Year, CEO of the Year 2023.
The award for Female Executive of the Year, CEO of the Year 2023, is a perfect fit for the unstoppable woman behind the #1 real estate brokerage in Mexico´s Baja California Sur and the leading networking platform Ocean Blue World. Skilled, globally connected and tuned in to the marketplace, it´s Fukunaga's perseverance and vision that leads the charge as she passionately works to push her companies forward into the future and support high-net-worth clients interested in selling or buying ultra-luxury level properties. Joining this award for 2023, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate is also celebrating multiple accolades including Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Mexico 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards; Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico 2023-2024 for SIX years running by the International Property Awards; Best Luxury Real Estate Firm 2023 – Mexico by the Corporate Excellence Awards; as well as nominee acknowledgements for TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers & Developers of the World 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Transaction Of The Year 2023 by GRI Awards Mexico and Best Overall Company Marketing by Luxury Real Estate. What a lineup!
Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA stated, "We are immensely proud to honor incredible women, such as Vanessa Fukunaga, who are not only shaping their industries but are also creating a ripple effect, inspiring countless others with their journey." At the helm of it all and bringing a stroke of brilliance, talent and creativity to the property industry, Fukunaga continues to make her mark in the global business landscape with this latest award for Female Executive of the Year, CEO of the Year 2023. #titanwomeninbusinessawards. Explore Fukunaga's award-winning contributions to the 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
Media Contact
Tania Ashby, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 1-866-650-5845, [email protected], www.snellrealestate.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
