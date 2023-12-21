Vanessa Fukunaga Recognized with Prestigious Honor at 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards

The award for Female Executive of the Year, CEO of the Year 2023, is a perfect fit for the unstoppable woman behind the #1 real estate brokerage in Mexico´s Baja California Sur and the leading networking platform Ocean Blue World. Skilled, globally connected and tuned in to the marketplace, it´s Fukunaga's perseverance and vision that leads the charge as she passionately works to push her companies forward into the future and support high-net-worth clients interested in selling or buying ultra-luxury level properties. Joining this award for 2023, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate is also celebrating multiple accolades including Best Luxury Real Estate Agency in Mexico 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards; Best Real Estate Brokerage in Mexico 2023-2024 for SIX years running by the International Property Awards; Best Luxury Real Estate Firm 2023 – Mexico by the Corporate Excellence Awards; as well as nominee acknowledgements for TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers & Developers of the World 2023 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, Transaction Of The Year 2023 by GRI Awards Mexico and Best Overall Company Marketing by Luxury Real Estate. What a lineup!