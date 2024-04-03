Vanessa James Media Announces the return of Food, Wine, and Fete: Miami's Premium All-Inclusive Soca Fete Experience

With Food, Wine, and Fete, I hope to spark a new generation of cultural events and experiences that elevate Caribbean creatives from all genres. Food, Wine & Fete is our love letter to the culture that we hold so dearly and appreciate so deeply-Vanessa James Post this

This year's lineup includes renowned chefs such as James Beard award-winning chef, Chef Irie, the festival's official culinary ambassador, award-winning pastry chef and Miami native, Myriam "Chef Mimi" Charles, winner of Cooking Channel's "Cake Hunters" and founder of Lux Cakery, Barbados born, raised Chef Paul Griffith, and Chef Alain Lemaire, the host chef of the "Luda Can't Cook" series on Discovery+ bringing his "Ou Manje Deja" Haitian cooking flair. Viral culinary sensation Shaunn Alexander of FoodieNationTT from Trinidad and Tobago will be on-site preparing one of his buzzed-about dishes. Live demos and savory pop-ups will tantalize taste buds and showcase the richness of the Caribbean diaspora and its cuisine.

No Soca fete experience would be complete without the electrifying Soca music that all-inclusive experiences around the Caribbean are known for. Food, Wine, and Fete delivers a jam-packed lineup of the most buzzed-about DJs and Soca Artistes, Teddyson John of St. Lucia and King Bubba of Barbados, who are set not only to perform at this year's experience but to try their hands in the kitchen too!

"My passion for the Caribbean runs deep. Our people, world-renowned food, infectious energy, and eclectic culture are all a part of what keeps me grounded in my roots and goals to show the world the beauty of the region beyond sun, sand, and sea." says co-founder Vanessa James. "After many years of travel and storytelling about the beloved Caribbean, I realized there was a huge void in the market to celebrate the special entrepreneurs who feed us from the moment we land on the islands. With Food, Wine, and Fete, I hope to spark a new generation of cultural events and experiences that elevate Caribbean creatives from all genres. Food, Wine & Fete is our love letter to the culture that we hold so dearly and appreciate so deeply. This is more than a fete — our goal is to transport your senses to the islands until you can take the journey yourself. Guests can expect an interactive array of experiences from the moment they arrive and most importantly, get ready to FETE Caribbean style" says James.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite for $135. The festival has partnered with Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South to provide reduced group rates for those visiting from out of town or South Florida who want to make a weekend out of the experience.

Participating sponsors include: Vanessa James Media, La Fete Rosé, The Buccaneer Hotel - St. Croix, Virgin Island Food Tours, Best Dressed Plate, Ron Barcelo, Real Sangria, The Pale Rosé, LunaLiteDroneShow and many more.

Food, Wine, and Fete offers a unique opportunity for brands to tap into an affluent, well-traveled, and highly motivated diverse community and showcase their offerings. Partnership and press opportunities allow brands to stand out amid a sea of motivated patrons. For more information about partnership opportunities, sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com.Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

High-resolution images can be found here.

About Food Wine & Fete:

Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, Food, Wine, and Fete is a premium all-inclusive Soca fete experience celebrating the Caribbean's vibrant culture - our chefs, artists, and community. Conceptualized with a deep-seated passion for celebrating Caribbean roots and amplifying the creativity of the vibrant and talented diaspora. Born out of a love for travel, carnival, Soca music, and the delicious culinary scene of the Caribbean, Food, Wine, and Fete was born.

The first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Food, Wine, and Fete is an annual event that debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of 500 foodies and Soca aficionados with a similar passion for celebrating Caribbean culture. In its second year, returning to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Food Wine & Fete will also highlight Caribbean brands, and feature curated pop-up experiences, giveaways, and a few fun surprises.

As proud children of the Caribbean, this legacy project is Vanessa and Marcos' unique way of highlighting the diverse Caribbean diaspora and its many touch points including travel, music, food, and live culinary experiences. Although the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum, wine enthusiasts are now able to explore the many pairings of their delicious island food with their favorite wine too. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media is a multimedia company that champions authenticity, diversity, and creativity. Specializing in voiceover, on-camera and event hosting, and content creation, the company has been a beacon for creative collaboration, spirited storytelling, and innovative brand synergies in the media landscape.

Founded by Vanessa James, known as "the voice you hear everywhere," a sought-after, seasoned multicultural voice-over actress, who has lent her voice and talents to some of the world's most iconic brands, Vanessa's captivating voice can be heard on television and radio stations nationwide, and in the bustling yellow cabs of New York City on the iconic 103.5 KTU, as well as over 30 radio stations. Vanessa has voiced campaigns for PGA Tour, The CW Network, Netflix, Amazon, IHeartMedia, and Macy's. In 2023, she was tapped by Reach TV Network, to host their Business Traveler show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations, and inspiring travel content. Vanessa is also the voice behind the CW Network's "All American Homecoming," Infiniti Motors' campaign, and WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration and most recently, new promo voiceover artist for the nationally syndicated "Tamron Hall" daytime talk show. She is currently represented by Atlas Talent Agency NYC.

Vanessa is also a champion for diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and creative collaboration through her three signature annual events. VJMedia Mixology, a signature event for connection among brands, influencers, trailblazers, and innovators. The Women of Impact Series, an intimate yearly gathering celebrating female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives and Food, Wine, and Fete, a first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Soca experience in Miami, celebrating Caribbean culture and amplifying Caribbean chefs and cuisine. For more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ or follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

