Vanessa James Media Announces the Return of Food, Wine, and Fete: Miami's Premium All-Inclusive Soca Fete Experience

Food, Wine & Fete is our love letter to the culture that we treasure so dearly. It's about igniting that longing for home, that yearning for the warmth of our islands, unrivaled anywhere else in the world- co-founder Vanessa James. Post this

"Food, Wine & Fete isn't just an event; it's our love letter to the culture that we treasure so dearly. It's about igniting that longing for home, that yearning for the warmth of our islands, unrivaled anywhere else in the world," said co-founder Vanessa James.

In our third year, we've turned up the flavor with a fresh lineup of culinary stars:

Chef Irie returns as our culinary ambassador for this year's festival. The recipient of the prestigious James Beard award, this Jamaican culinary trailblazer has carried his "Food on Fiyah" signature cooking style globally. Never short on vibes to match his insatiable dishes.

award, this Jamaican culinary trailblazer has carried his "Food on Fiyah" signature cooking style globally. Never short on vibes to match his insatiable dishes. Emmy award-winning chef Simeon Hall, Jr , joins us for the first time this year from the Bahamas , where he'll wow us in a live cooking demonstration, giving patrons a taste of all 700 islands and showcasing the depth and diversity of Bahamian flavors.

, joins us for the first time this year from the , where he'll wow us in a live cooking demonstration, giving patrons a taste of all 700 islands and showcasing the depth and diversity of Bahamian flavors. Chef Troy of SoulFly Chicken is fresh off his world tour, cooking up a storm in Dubai and back with two showcases this year on our coveted "Foodie Avenue". He's crafting 'Soulfly's Escovitch Fried Chicken' and a Caribbean staple 'Dahl and Saltfish Choka. Troy began mixing Caribbean flavors to create fusion recipes; he has also cooked for ex-Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding .

and back with two showcases this year on our coveted "Foodie Avenue". He's crafting 'Soulfly's Escovitch Fried Chicken' and a staple 'Dahl and Saltfish Choka. Troy began mixing flavors to create fusion recipes; he has also cooked for ex-Jamaican Prime Minister . Celebrity Chef Paul Griffith , a Barbados -born culinary prodigy, serves up some of the best meals to music and Hollywood celebrities in Miami , including NFL teams and his dishes never steer far from his Barbadian roots. Griffith is back to showcase his world-class hospitality headlining the festival's VIP section, serving up Bajan Shrimp and Crab Salad Martini with Pickled Cucumber and a few more surprises.

, a -born culinary prodigy, serves up some of the best meals to music and celebrities in , including NFL teams and his dishes never steer far from his Barbadian roots. Griffith is back to showcase his world-class hospitality headlining the festival's VIP section, serving up Bajan Shrimp and Crab Salad Martini with Pickled Cucumber and a few more surprises. Chef Kimesha Chong of Kanin Catering brings her unique blend of culinary expertise—as a chef, event planner, and foodie—to the VIP menu, featuring exceptional Caribbean vegan and vegetarian dishes.

of Kanin Catering brings her unique blend of culinary expertise—as a chef, event planner, and foodie—to the VIP menu, featuring exceptional vegan and vegetarian dishes. Myriam "Chef Mimi" Charles, the award-winning pastry chef, Miami native known for her triumph on Cooking Channel's "Cake Hunters' and as the founder of Lux Cakery, she'll be infusing her Haitian roots into her insatiable desserts with the return of her signature rum and wine-infused cake jars - a huge hit with festival goers.

native known for her triumph on Cooking Channel's "Cake Hunters' and as the founder of Lux Cakery, she'll be infusing her Haitian roots into her insatiable desserts with the return of her signature rum and wine-infused cake jars - a huge hit with festival goers. Chef Christian Barruos-Brens, award-winning Chef Christian, is firing up the grill and shifting gears from sweet to savory. Prepare for his Freddy SmashBurger—a dish that transcends mere cuisine. It's a powerful tribute to his late father, Freddy, and a delicious reflection of his Dominican roots and culture.

Trinidadian-born Chef Arry, making his fete debut, introduces his captivating Indo-Caribbean fusion. Get ready for an explosion of his signature, irresistible, bite-sized curry creations.

The driving force behind any true Caribbean fete? SOCA! Prepare to move your waistline from the get-go; we're delivering the ultimate, dance-fueled vibes from start to finish! Taking center stage at FWF this year, we are thrilled to welcome celebrated Trinidadian Soca artist Farmer Nappy, performing his decades of chart-topping hits and heating things up, alongside Chef Irie in our demo kitchen.

Plus spinning live, our Soca DJ Lineup includes:

And, by overwhelming popular demand, our esteemed sponsor, LunaLite Drone Technologies, returns to close the fete with a breathtaking drone show, illuminating the Miami skyline.

"As we prepare to celebrate 80 years of all things Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, we are excited for the return of Food, Wine & Fete to host an incredible experience celebrating Caribbean culture through its chefs, artists, and community. Through this partnership, we look to celebrate the diverse cultures of South Florida with a focus on community engagement, promoting local tourism and economic growth through the support of international culinary artisans," says Athalie Edwards, Executive Director/ CEO of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

Food Wine & Fete has also added a philanthropic arm of the event to support Caribbean creatives, chefs, and businesses of the diaspora, by partnering with the Miami Foundation, the organization has created the VJMedia x FWF Culture and Caribbean Leadership Fund through the Miami Foundation. This is our community fund that serves as the platform to highlight the cultural creatives of South Florida.

"It's a shared experience, where we all come together as one Caribbean family. From the moment you arrive, you'll be part of something truly special, an interactive celebration that ignites the spirit of our culture. And most importantly, get ready to FETE – to dance, wine, taste, and celebrate the boundless energy that makes us who we are - one incredible diaspora!" said co-founder Marcos Rodriguez.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite starting at $125 and $185 for VIP. The festival has partnered with Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South to provide reduced group rates for those visiting from out of town or South Florida who want to make a weekend out of the experience.

Participating sponsors include: Vanessa James Media, LunaLite Drone Technologies, LaFete Rose Wine, Bajan 1966 Rum, DonDadda Tequila, Duke and Dame Whiskey, Carib Beer, Caribe, The Montpelier Hotel Nevis, The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Best Dressed Plate, and more.

Food, Wine, and Fete offers a unique opportunity for brands to tap into an affluent, well-traveled, and highly motivated diverse community and showcase their offerings. Partnership and press opportunities allow brands to stand out amid a sea of motivated patrons. For more information about partnership opportunities, sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

High-resolution images can be found here.

About Food Wine & Fete:

Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, Food, Wine, and Fete is a premium all-inclusive Soca fete experience celebrating the Caribbean's vibrant culture - our chefs, artists, and community. Conceptualized with a deep-seated passion for celebrating Caribbean roots and amplifying the creativity of the vibrant and talented diaspora. Born out of a love for travel, carnival, Soca music, and the delicious culinary scene of the Caribbean, Food, Wine, and Fete was born.

The first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Food, Wine, and Fete is an annual event that debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of 500 foodies and Soca aficionados with a similar passion for celebrating Caribbean culture. In its second year, returning to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Food Wine & Fete will also highlight Caribbean brands, and feature curated pop-up experiences, giveaways, and a few fun surprises.

As proud children of the Caribbean, this legacy project is Vanessa and Marcos' unique way of highlighting the diverse Caribbean diaspora and its many touch points including travel, music, food, and live culinary experiences. Although the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum, wine enthusiasts are now able to explore the many pairings of their delicious island food with their favorite wine too. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media is a multimedia company that champions authenticity, diversity, and creativity. Specializing in voiceover, on-camera and event hosting, and content creation, the company has been a beacon for creative collaboration, spirited storytelling, and innovative brand synergies in the media landscape.

Founded by Vanessa James, known as "the voice you hear everywhere," a sought-after, seasoned multicultural voice-over actress, who has lent her voice and talents to some of the world's most iconic brands, Vanessa's captivating voice can be heard on television and radio stations nationwide, and in the bustling yellow cabs of New York City on the iconic 103.5 KTU, as well as over 30 radio stations. Vanessa has voiced campaigns for PGA Tour, The CW Network, Netflix, Amazon, IHeartMedia, and Macy's. In 2023, she was tapped by Reach TV Network, to host their Business Traveler show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations, and inspiring travel content. Vanessa is also the voice behind the CW Network's "All American Homecoming," Infiniti Motors' campaign, and WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration and most recently, new promo voiceover artist for the nationally syndicated "Tamron Hall" daytime talk show. She is currently represented by Atlas Talent Agency NYC.

Vanessa is also a champion for diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and creative collaboration through her three signature annual events. VJMedia Mixology, a signature event for connection among brands, influencers, trailblazers, and innovators. The Women of Impact Series, an intimate yearly gathering celebrating female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives and Food, Wine, and Fete, a first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Soca experience in Miami, celebrating Caribbean culture and amplifying Caribbean chefs and cuisine. For more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ or follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 786-295-0493, [email protected], https://foodwineandfete.com/

SOURCE Vanessa James Media