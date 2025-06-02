Vanessa James Media Celebrates Third Annual Food, Wine, and Fete; Featuring Farmer Nappy, and an Array of Caribbean Culinary Superstars

"Seeing festival-goers from around the world gather, excited to celebrate all things Caribbean culture and Soca, is truly inspiring. I'm just honored that our festival not only celebrates our shared heritage but also truly makes a real, lasting impact on the community we love." says Vanessa James. Post this

Set against the iconic backdrop of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, the festival also marked the 80th anniversary of this beloved gathering place—a cornerstone of South Florida's Caribbean diaspora whose legacy of music, storytelling, and shared heritage spans generations. Far more than a scenic shoreline, Virginia Key remains a living cultural hub where Caribbean traditions come alive and unite the community year-round.

This year's event highlighted select renowned Caribbean culinary stars:

Trinidadian Soca Star Farmer Nappy gave an unforgettable performance both in the demo kitchen with Chef Irie and on the mainstage with his saucy Soca vibes that kept waistlines moving all night. Chef Irie served up a tasty Jamaican-inspired plantain chip with a coconut and pumpkin sauce that had the crowd coming back for seconds.

To kick off the summer, Food, Wine, and Fete announced giveaways in partnership with Caribbean Airlines and the Montpelier Hotel on the beautiful island of Nevis. Guests had the opportunity to win two round-trip flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica courtesy of Caribbean Airlines in celebration of their new nonstop route from Fort Lauderdale. Patrons were also given a chance to win a relaxing 3-night stay in the boutique Montpelier Hotel located in Nevis. Two lucky guests are on their way to a tropical getaway filled with stunning beaches, inviting vibes, and flavor-packed Caribbean cuisine.

With a coconut in one hand and a Caribbean bite in the other, guests danced along the beach to the feel-good, electrifying beats of our soca artists. Back by popular demand, our wonderful sponsor, LunaLite Drone Technologies, dazzled the Miami sky with a captivating display of over 1,000 drones.

"Honestly, bringing our third Food, Wine, and Fete to the shores of Virginia Key fills me with so much pride!" says co-founder Vanessa James. "Seeing festival-goers from around the world gather, excited to celebrate all things Caribbean culture and Soca, is truly inspiring. I'm just honored that our festival not only celebrates our shared heritage but also truly makes a real, lasting impact on the community we love."

Continued growth at Food, Wine, and Fete wouldn't be possible without its incredible brand partners. The festival gratefully acknowledges their support. This year, Food, Wine, and Fete proudly showcased vibrant collaborations with a fantastic array of brands, including Caribbean Airlines, Bajan 1966 Rum, LaFete Wines, Carib Beer, Caribe Hard Cider, Shandy, Jarcar Oil, Divina, Gerard Bertrand Wines, Barcelo Rum, Crystal Head Vodka, Duke and Dame Whiskey, and Beezy's Hot Jamaican Pepper Products. By offering samples of creative cocktails and bite-sized treats crafted with their products, guests enjoyed an array of delights, leaving them with an unforgettable taste and a strong desire for more.

Food, Wine, and Fete is more than just a festival; it's a vibrant celebration that brings together the heart of the Caribbean diaspora and the energetic spirit of South Florida. For brands looking to make a lasting connection with a highly engaged and diverse audience, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity. Partner with us and showcase your products to a community that not only values but actively seeks out trusted and reputable businesses.

About Food Wine & Fete:

Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, Food, Wine, and Fete is a premium all-inclusive Soca fete experience celebrating the Caribbean's vibrant culture - our chefs, artists, and community. Conceptualized with a deep-seated passion for celebrating Caribbean roots and amplifying the creativity of the vibrant and talented diaspora. Born out of a love for travel, carnival, Soca music, and the delicious culinary scene of the Caribbean, Food, Wine, and Fete was born.

The first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Food, Wine, and Fete is an annual event that debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of 500 foodies and Soca aficionados with a similar passion for celebrating Caribbean culture. In its second year, returning to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Food Wine & Fete will also highlight Caribbean brands, and feature curated pop-up experiences, giveaways, and a few fun surprises.

As proud children of the Caribbean, this legacy project is Vanessa and Marcos' unique way of highlighting the diverse Caribbean diaspora and its many touch points including travel, music, food, and live culinary experiences. Although the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum, wine enthusiasts are now able to explore the many pairings of their delicious island food with their favorite wine too. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media is a multimedia company that champions authenticity, diversity, and creativity. Specializing in voiceover, on-camera and event hosting, and content creation, the company has been a beacon for creative collaboration, spirited storytelling, and innovative brand synergies in the media landscape.

Founded by Vanessa James, known as "the voice you hear everywhere," a sought-after, seasoned multicultural voice-over actress, who has lent her voice and talents to some of the world's most iconic brands, Vanessa's captivating voice can be heard on television and radio stations nationwide, and in the bustling yellow cabs of New York City on the iconic 103.5 KTU, as well as over 30 radio stations. Vanessa has voiced campaigns for PGA Tour, The CW Network, Netflix, Amazon, IHeartMedia, and Macy's. In 2023, she was tapped by Reach TV Network, to host their Business Traveler show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations, and inspiring travel content. Vanessa is also the voice behind the CW Network's "Women's Hoops Showcase", Infiniti Motors' campaign, and WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration and most recently, new promo voiceover artist for the nationally syndicated "Tamron Hall" daytime talk show. She is currently represented by Atlas Talent Agency NYC.

Vanessa is also a champion for diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and creative collaboration through her three signature annual events. VJMedia Mixology, a signature event for connection among brands, influencers, trailblazers, and innovators. The Women of Impact Series, an intimate yearly gathering celebrating female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives and Food, Wine, and Fete, a first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Soca experience in Miami, celebrating Caribbean culture and amplifying Caribbean chefs and cuisine. For more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ or follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

