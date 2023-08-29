Vanessa James Named New Promo Voice For Season Five of the Tamron Hall Show

I've always admired Tamron Hall's storytelling approach and her commitment to amplifying women and telling our stories. I'm proud to be an honorary member of the #TamFam and I'm honored to shine a spotlight on season five Tweet this

James' voice, known for its distinct timbre and vibrant energetic flow will enhance the show's resonance and connect even more deeply with its growing audience. VJ will highlight what audiences can anticipate this fall. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with a show that is doing such groundbreaking work in daytime television. I've always admired Tamron Hall's storytelling approach and her commitment to amplifying women and telling our stories. I'm proud to be an honorary member of the #TamFam and I'm honored to shine a spotlight on season five" expressed Vanessa James, Founder of VJ Media.

Known as "the voice you hear everywhere", Vanessa is a pioneer in the media and voiceover industry, having worked with some of the world's leading brands, radio stations, and television networks. Most recently her voice was tapped by Audible to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop highlighting rapper Snoop Dogg's journey, the CW Network for their new show Run the Burbs" and CBS's hit show "Superfan" " all of which recently celebrated network premieres.

Vanessa is also a champion for diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and creative collaboration through her three signature annual events: VJMedia Mixology, a signature event for connection among brands, influencers, trailblazers, and innovators. The Women of Impact Series, an intimate yearly gathering celebrating female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives, and Food, Wine, and Fete, a first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Soca experience in Miami, celebrating Caribbean culture and amplifying Caribbean chefs and cuisine.

For more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ or follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

Editors note: Network "promo" voiceover does not fall under the #sagaftra strike currently happening. Vanessa stands in solidarity with her fellow union members affected by the strike.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media is a multimedia company that champions authenticity, diversity, and creativity. Specializing in voiceover, on-camera and event hosting, and content creation, the company has been a beacon for creative collaboration, spirited storytelling, and innovative brand synergies in the media landscape. Founded by Vanessa James, known as "the voice you hear everywhere," a sought-after, seasoned multicultural voice-over actress, who has lent her voice and talents to some of the world's most iconic brands, Vanessa's captivating voice can be heard on television and radio stations nationwide, and in the bustling yellow cabs of New York City on the iconic 103.5 KTU, as well as over 30 radio stations. Vanessa has voiced campaigns for PGA Tour, The CW Network, Netflix, Amazon, IHeartMedia, and Macy's. In 2023, she was tapped by Reach TV Network, to host their Business Traveler show, highlighting the best hotels, destinations, and inspiring travel content. Vanessa is also the voice behind the CW Network's "All American Homecoming," Infiniti Motors' campaign, and WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration.

About "The Tamron Hall Show"

Tamron Hall is the host and executive producer of the award-winning daytime television show "Tamron Hall," which is produced and distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Television. For her work on the show's first season, Hall won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. "Tamron Hall" was also awarded the prestigious Gracie Award in its first season, which recognizes exemplary programming created by women. The "Tamron Hall" show delves deep into compelling real-life stories, celebrity interviews, and on-the-ground news reporting. The show has quickly established itself as a must-watch in its time slot.

