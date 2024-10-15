Vanguard Dermatology Expands with New Brighton Beach Location - Welcomes Nurse Practitioner Viktoriya Fridman

Vanguard Dermatology is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Brighton Beach, offering comprehensive dermatology services to the community. To enhance patient care, Vanguard Dermatology is also excited to welcome Nurse Practitioner Viktoriya Fridman to the team.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Dermatology is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Brighton Beach, offering comprehensive dermatology services to the community. To enhance patient care, Vanguard Dermatology is also excited to welcome Nurse Practitioner Viktoriya Fridman to the team.

Viktoriya Fridman, NP, is a well-respected dermatology provider who has been serving the Brighton Beach area for several years. With her extensive experience in both general dermatology and cosmetic dermatology, she brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to her patients. Whether treating skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis or providing cosmetic treatments, including injectables, Viktoriya is committed to delivering high-quality care tailored to each patient's needs. Viktoriya also speaks Russian, making her an invaluable resource for the local Russian-speaking community.

Dr. Michael Shapiro, the founding physician of Vanguard Dermatology, is excited to expand the practice's reach and offer the same exceptional level of care that Vanguard is known for at this new location. "We are thrilled to open our Brighton Beach office and to have Viktoriya join our team. Her experience and connection to the community make her the perfect addition to help us continue to provide excellent dermatologic care," said Dr. Shapiro.

The Brighton Beach office is now accepting new patients for both general dermatology and cosmetic procedures. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Vanguard Dermatology's website at vanguarddermatology.com or call the office directly at (212) 398-1288.

Vanguard Dermatology Brighton Beach is located at 2727 Ocean Parkway, Suite #1L, Brooklyn, NY 11235.

About Vanguard Dermatology

Vanguard Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice in New York City, founded by Dr. Michael Shapiro. The practice offers a full range of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services across several locations, ensuring personalized care for every patient.

Laura Rod, PhyNet Dermatology LLC, 1 9499732262, [email protected], https://vanguarddermatology.com/

