STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Dermatology Opens Med Spa & Aesthetics Center to Better Serve Staten Island Area

Staten Island, NY – Vanguard Dermatology is pleased to announce the recent opening of its Med Spa & Aesthetics Center in Staten Island to better serve patients looking for aesthetic & cosmetic services. The center is conveniently located on the 1st floor of the current Vanguard Dermatology medical office in Staten Island, which has created a single destination for patients and all their skin care needs.

Providing patients with the ultimate experience is top priority. The highly skilled professionals at Vanguard Med Spa & Aesthetics are dedicated to providing an excellent experience in a friendly and relaxing environment. Services offered include acne treatments, body contouring, chemical peels, dermaplaning, facials, laser hair removal, RF microneedling, and more.

"Having a dermatologist-led aesthetic practice provides patients with industry-leading care in a safe environment. We are committed to helping patients achieve their desired results with minimal discomfort and downtime," comments Michael Shapiro, M.D. FAAD, ASDS, ACMS, Medical Director for Vanguard Med Spa & Aesthetics.

Same-day and next-day appointments are currently available. Patients looking to schedule an appointment can do so by calling the office at 929-367-3376.

For more information about the med spa services, please visit vanguarddermatology.com.

Nichole Volk, PhyNet Dermatology, 1 6156300805, [email protected], phynet.com

SOURCE Vanguard Dermatology