Vanguard IT Tech Corp © Announce Strategic Partnership with and Visionsoft Inc© to Exclusively Distribute Haneya and DMAG Solutions in NY, CT, and NJ.

Vanguard IT Tech Corp and Visionsoft Inc. have announced an exclusive partnership to bring Haneya and DMAG solutions to businesses in NY, CT, and NJ. This collaboration leverages Haneya's Zero Downtime Technology for seamless SAP S/4 HANA migrations, offering risk-free transitions and business continuity. The partnership aims to support companies facing SAP 2030 migration deadlines with industry-leading tools for digital transformation.
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard IT Tech Corp © and Visionsoft Inc© are proud to announce an exclusive distribution partnership to deliver the cutting-edge technology solutions of Haneya Inc. and DMAG to businesses in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey and across the Globe. This strategic collaboration, effective as of November 1, 2024, marks a significant step forward in meeting the growing demand for advanced SAP S/4 HANA migration services and IT solutions in the region.
Key Business Strategy and Differentiation
HANEYA® industry-leading Zero Downtime Technology (ZDT) approach for SAP S/4 HANA migrations stands as a game-changer for Custom Code Management, Fit to Standard Proces Modernization, and setting a new benchmark for seamless and efficient digital transformations. With the SAP 2030 deadlines for full SAP S/4 HANA migration looming, HANEYA'S® ZDT solutions are perfectly poised to revolutionize how companies transition from legacy systems without any business disruption.
"Partnering with Visionsoft Inc© to bring HANEYA® and DMAG's © innovative solutions to our clients in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey is not just a business strategy; it's a strategic necessity," said Vanguard IT Tech Corp © Executive's Ricardo Huygen. "We are addressing the urgent SAP ECC migration needs to several industries and customers. We have a unique value proposition: risk-free, zero-downtime transformations ensuring business continuity and delivering exceptional cost-efficiency.
At the press conference, a reporter asked, "Mr. Huygen, How exactly will you make risk free and zero downtime transformations a reality for your clients?"
"I'm so glad you asked," Ricardo said. "Our Haneya© approach and proprietary techniques are centered on reducing migration complexity, cost, and risk, settings us apart from the competition."
Vanguard IT Tech Corp© and Visionsoft Inc ©: Driving Digital Excellence
Visionsoft Inc©'s established reputation as a leading SAP Gold Partner, combined with HANEYA® groundbreaking Zero Downtime Conversion technology, provides customers with a comprehensive and efficient SAP migration journey.
"We are thrilled to partner with Vanguard IT Tech Corp © to expand our reach and revolutionize the IT landscape in this region and set the vision and plan for the firm," said Anji G Reddy, Visionsoft Inc© Executive. "Haneya©'s expertise, particularly in Custom Code Hanification, Fit-to-Standard Modernization, Fiorification, and Test Automation, empowers organizations to not only meet SAP migration deadlines but also position themselves as future-ready digital enterprises."
About Vanguard IT Tech Corp©
Vanguard IT Tech Corp© specializes in IT retail and distribution, offering exclusive technology solutions to elevate businesses across the tri-state area. With a commitment to delivering best-in-class software and IT services, Vanguard IT Tech continues to be a trusted partner in digital innovation.
About Visionsoft Inc©
Visionsoft Inc© is a premier SAP Gold Partner known for its world-class SAP implementation, migration, and support services. Their strategic Assets: HANEYA® and DMAG©. drives end-to-end digital transformations, leveraging cost-effective global delivery models and cutting-edge SAP technologies. https://visionsoft.com/
Haneya® and DMAG©.
HANEYA®. is a full-service SAP S/4 HANA Migration company revolutionizing the industry with Zero Downtime Conversions, Custom Code Hanification, and Machine Learning-driven supply chain solutions. As a pioneer in risk-free, high-speed SAP transitions, Haneya's products and services ensure organizations are future-proofed and fully compliant with upcoming SAP deadlines. https://www.vanguardittech.com/
Contact Information:
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ricardo Huygen
CEO and Global Sales Lead
Vanguard IT Tech Corp©
https://www.vanguardittech.com/
Media Contact
Ricardo Huygen, Vanguard IT Tech CO, 1 3292029984, [email protected], www.vanguarditetech.com
