Vanguard Properties Embarks on Remarkable Expansion Across the East Bay

In a strategic move to sustain and lead this remarkable growth, Vanguard Properties has enlisted the expertise of three esteemed Bay Area real estate icons:

Brent Thomson , former Chief Operating Officer at Pacific Union and subsequently Manager-SVP Regional Executive of Compass California, has been appointed as Vice President of Strategic Growth at Vanguard Properties. With a powerful track record of driving operational excellence, and strategic initiatives, Thomson will play a pivotal role in guiding Vanguard Properties' expansion efforts and fostering sustainable growth across all regions.

, former Chief Operating Officer at and subsequently Manager-SVP Regional Executive of Compass California, has been appointed as Vice President of Strategic Growth at Vanguard Properties. With a powerful track record of driving operational excellence, and strategic initiatives, Thomson will play a pivotal role in guiding Vanguard Properties' expansion efforts and fostering sustainable growth across all regions. Pamela Hoffman , previously Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Alameda County at Pacific Union and subsequently, Compass, joins Vanguard Properties as the manager of Alameda County and to spearhead the new Oakland / Berkeley office. Known for her unparalleled expertise, integrity, and dedication to her agents, Hoffman's appointment underscores Vanguard Properties' commitment to delivering exceptional support and results for their agents.

, previously Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of at and subsequently, Compass, joins Vanguard Properties as the manager of and to spearhead the new / office. Known for her unparalleled expertise, integrity, and dedication to her agents, Hoffman's appointment underscores Vanguard Properties' commitment to delivering exceptional support and results for their agents. Ellen Anderson , former Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Contra Costa County at Pacific Union and subsequently, Compass, will now serve as the manager of the Lafayette Office and Contra Costa County for Vanguard Properties. With an exceptional track record of leadership and industry expertise, Anderson brings a wealth of experience, support, and warm accessibility to the Contra Costa agents in her new role.

Commenting on these developments, David Chol, Chief Operating Officer of Vanguard Properties, expressed enthusiasm for the agency's future prospects, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion across the East Bay. With the addition of these highly tenured individuals and the opening of our new office, it is clear that agents yearn for the close attention and local support that only an independent brokerage of our stature can provide." He continued, stating, "For the past 7 years, the industry conversation has been focused on the expansion of megalithic brokerages. From the top down, our founders and leadership team have always believed that the focus should be solely on the agents themselves and their businesses. Our growth, during this time of industry tumult across multiple fronts, is a uniting signal that agents agree with us."

About Vanguard Properties: Founded in 1987 by James Nunemacher and co-owned with Frank Nolan, Vanguard Properties encompasses seventeen offices making it the largest independent brokerage in the Bay Area. Dedicated first and foremost to providing high quality and high touch local support to its agents, Vanguard Properties has maintained a reputation of providing the highest echelon of service to its five hundred-plus agents.

