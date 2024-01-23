Vanguard Title Company Welcomes Michael Coll, A Highly Experienced and Decorated Marine Veteran as New Account Executive to Drive Expansion in Michigan

"I'm very excited about joining Vanguard Title Company and contributing to its growth in Michigan with unlimited potential," states Michael Coll, Account Executive. Post this

Coll served 7 and ½ years in the United States Marines, earning a certificate of accommodation for exhibiting exemplary service. This background instilled in Coll a strong sense of discipline, teamwork, and integrity, which he now brings to Vanguard as his professional journey continues in the private sector.

The leadership at Vanguard Title is confident that Coll will play a key role in driving strategic initiatives, building lasting client relationships, and contributing to the company's overall success. As a company committed to excellence, Vanguard believes Coll's skills and expertise align seamlessly with the organization's values and goals.

While Cole and his team will serve clients across the state, they will primarily be working out of the Livonia, MI office, located at 37771 Seven Mile Rd, Suite D.

Please join us in welcoming Michael Coll and his team to the Vanguard Title family. Their addition to our team reflects our commitment to hiring top talent and fostering a diverse and dynamic work environment.

About Vanguard Title Company

Vanguard Title Company is a trusted Michigan-based title company that provides unparalleled real estate settlement services. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, we specialize in facilitating seamless and secure property transactions for our clients in Michigan and Florida.

