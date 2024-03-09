Vanir Announces the Promotion of Jerry Avalos To the Position of President

"Working for Vanir over the last 25 years has given Jerry an incredible depth and breadth of our company culture and the expertise needed to continue to grow our business," said Dorene C. Dominguez, Vanir Chairwoman and CEO. Post this

"Growing up I was taught that the phrase – I can't – was never an option," Avalos said. "My parents modeled the importance of hard work, being excellent at home and work, service to others and instilled a strong sense of faith."

Avalos began his career at Vanir working as a project manager in Santa Barbara, California. His exceptional communication and relationship-building skills helped him establish a strong rapport with both clients and employees, making him one of the firm's most well-respected leaders.

"Working for Vanir over the last 25 years has given Jerry an incredible depth and breadth of our company culture and the expertise needed to continue to grow our business," said Dorene C. Dominguez, Vanir Chairwoman and CEO. She added, "Jerry's expertise in management and organizational structure makes him an excellent fit for this critical role."

Throughout his tenure at Vanir, Avalos has leveraged his experience in the industry as well as the critical skills he learned while serving in the military.

"Being in the military gives you a tremendous amount of discipline," Avalos said. "I also gained a deep understanding for implementing processes and procedures which are critical when overseeing large projects and ensuring their timely delivery to clients."

In addition to serving on the California State University, Fresno Construction Management Industry Advisory Board, Avalos is also passionate about his community work. He has served on several boards and organizations including as president of the Mary Immaculate Queen School Parent Association, on MIQ's Financial Subcommittee and as a volunteer little league manager and coach. Outside of work and community activities, Avalos enjoys outdoor activities with his family including hiking and camping.

Vanir is a national leader in program, project and construction management and real estate development. Ranked as a top firm by Engineering News-Record for more than three decades, our award-winning team provides a full range of services to public and private sector clients in the commercial and residential, education, energy, healthcare, justice and essential services, state and local government, technology, transportation and water markets. Founded in 1964, we have delivered $30.8 billion in construction value to hundreds of clients nationwide. Our tremendous repeat business rate, which stands at 85%, is a testament to our team's ability to provide high-quality, innovative solutions that result in successfully executed programs and projects. We currently have offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Washington, with over 350 employees working on projects nationwide.

