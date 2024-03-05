Vanner Looks Forward to Enhanced Capabilities and Expanded Reach with Acquisition by Havis

"We are excited to have Vanner join the Havis family," expresses Max Rogers, Havis CEO. "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our dedication to pioneering solutions and solidifies our leadership in the industry." Post this

Driving Innovation Through Collaborative Expertise

Vanner is eager to see the enhanced capabilities the partnership with Havis brings. With direct access to Havis's expanded production facilities and manufacturing expertise, Vanner anticipates increased efficiency and agility in meeting customer demands. The integration of Havis's in-house molding processes also opens up new avenues for innovation, allowing Vanner to tailor solutions precisely to customer needs across diverse sectors.

Leading the Charge in Vehicle Electrification

Another significant advantage of this acquisition is Vanner's contribution to Havis's advancement in the electrification of commercial vehicles. Vanner's expertise in forming partnerships to electrify commercial vehicles aligns seamlessly with Havis's forward-looking vision, positioning the company at the forefront of the evolving electric vehicle market.

"We are excited to have Vanner join the Havis family," expresses Max Rogers, Havis CEO. "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our dedication to pioneering solutions and solidifies our leadership in the industry. Together, we are poised to innovate, elevate customer service, and lead the way in shaping the future of power management for rugged environments."

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure, and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 500 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

