Vanquishing the dragon--the many-headed drain clogs and their sources

Even the most easily solved clogs can be a sign of deeper issues, especially if they persist. Post this

What are the signs a dragon is lurking in the pipes? Unlike the dragons of fantasy lore, clogs are real. When they are neglected, or not handled properly, they get worse and can lead to damage and major plumbing problems. Noticing drain problems early and taking appropriate action is key to preventing serious plumbing problems.

Slow drainage is the most common sign of a clog and is usually the easiest to correct without calling the plumber. Something we don't think about, though, is that every time we plunge a drain, we might be forcing the problem deeper into the pipes. A persistently slow drain is a sign something is lurking somewhere in the plumbing.

Getting that clogging dragon out of the pipes is a two-step process:

First, find it.

Second, hydrojet it away.

Up-to-date plumbing technology includes using sewer or drain cameras to locate problems. From clogs to damaged pipes, camera inspections are the most efficient way to locate problems so they can be repaired and get the family back to normal life as quickly as possible.

When the problem is from clogged pipes hydrojetting, the process of sending water at around 3000 psi through the pipes, quickly blasts away any blockages, including invading tree roots.

It's also important to take measures to prevent plumbing clogs. Removing them is one thing. Preventing them is the secret to trouble-free plumbing. Taking steps such as using drain screens to catch food debris or hair before it goes down the drain or being careful about what is flushed down the toilet can go a long way toward protecting the plumbing system.

Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains brings plumbing solutions, including camera inspections and hydrojetting to San Luis Obispo County communities. The team arrives fully equipped and supplied to do the job and leave your home clean and tidy when the job is done. Along with camera inspections and hydrojetting, Quality 1st provides:

Upfront pricing before the work starts.

Modern and efficient leak detection techniques.

Consultations.

Plumbing repairs and new plumbing installation.

Bathroom and kitchen plumbing.

Tankless water heaters or traditional water heaters.

Reverse osmosis water systems and water softeners.

Sump pumps.

Drain cleaning.

Repiping.

Sewer installation/replacement.

And more!

Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 835-7460

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Qualify 1st Plumbing and Drains