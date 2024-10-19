Vantage Aviation Acquires Its First FBO Operating Business

Vantage Aviation Acquires Dominion Aviation, Sole Source FBO Operator at the Richmond Executive – Chesterfield County Airport (FCI).

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dominion Aviation has sold its fully – integrated business to Vantage Aviation. As the sole-source operator on the airfield, Dominion offers a wide array of services. In addition to typical FBO services such as ground handling, fueling, and hangar storage, Dominion Aviation offers its customers Aircraft Management and Charter Services, MRO with a 145 Repair Station, and Flight Training/Aircraft Rental services. Today, Dominion Aviation manages a fleet of 14 aircraft in both Part 91 and 135 capacities, has over 51,000 sf of Hangar facilities at the Richmond Executive – Chesterfield County Airport (FCI), the reliever airport located on the SW side of town.

Vantage Aviation is led by Founder & CEO, Ryan Maxfield. Officially launched in the spring of 2024 with partner and COO Kyle Cassidy, Vantage Aviation is aggressively building and acquiring FBO operating businesses, many of which offer ancillary services such as charter, maintenance, and flight training. When asked why Vantage chose Dominion Aviation as its first acquisition, Ryan Maxfield explained: "Dominion Aviation is a company that really epitomizes the strategy, culture, and core principles of Vantage. We were very patient and measured when it came to our first acquisition because we wanted the business to reflect what we stood for. Dominion Aviation is a company that recognizes the value created by being a one-stop-shop to its customers, providing all the integral services inherent to aircraft ownership. Couple that with a people-centric culture that puts safety and service (in that order) at the forefront of their minds, and we had the perfect fit! The Chesterfield County Administration and the Airport Manager also acknowledge the economic impact and key role this airport plays in its community. It's great when the airport sponsor is so supportive of the business and the services they provide. This transaction is a great foundation as we begin building our network across the continental US."

Founder and CEO of Dominion Aviation, Mike Mickel felt similarly about the cultural fit of Vantage Aviation. "This was a long courtship and while I've known Ryan for years and I'm familiar with what he has built in the past, I needed to be sure that I was leaving my employees and customers, who are like family to me, in the right hands. It became more and more obvious to me throughout the process that I picked the right partner to take this company to the next level. I have a lot more in the tank, and I'm thrilled to be working side-by-side with Ryan and his team going forward. I think I can speak for the entire team when I say the future looks bright."

Mike Mickel founded Dominion Aviation in October of 1983 and flew its first revenue flight in 1984. Mike will remain with Dominion Aviation going forward with a focus on Aircraft Management services.

