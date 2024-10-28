Vantage Insurance Partners, Inc. Appoints Jack Butcher as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack as the new leader of Vantage, his experience in the insurance industry aligns perfectly with our goals and aspirations as we embark on this new chapter." Post this

Known for a track record of achievements related to driving growth and profitability, Mr. Butcher will focus on Vantage's continued expansion including its vision, culture, strategy, and business performance.

During his tenure, Mr. Panlilio made invaluable contributions to Vantage and helped build a strong foundation that will support the company's future success. "Alex has been instrumental in shaping Vantage's success and leaves behind a legacy of excellence", stated Anthony Gruppo, Chairman of Vantage Insurance Partners, Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack as the new leader of Vantage," continued Anthony Gruppo. "His experience in the insurance industry aligns perfectly with our goals and aspirations as we embark on this new chapter. We are confident that under Jack's leadership, Vantage will continue to grow and create value for our clients and shareholders."

"I am honored to join Vantage at such a pivotal moment," said Jack Butcher. "Vantage has a remarkable foundation, an innovative spirit, and a talented team. I look forward to building on the achievements of the team and leading Vantage to new heights of success. Together, we will continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

About Vantage Insurance Partners, Inc.

Vantage Insurance Partners was founded in 2020 as a full-service risk management consulting and insurance brokerage firm. Vantage partners with a network of high-quality agencies to offer a comprehensive range of insurance solutions, including property & casualty, employee benefits and specialized risk management services. Backed by DFW Capital Partners, Vantage supports its partner firms in expanding their market presence and building long-term value through strategic acquisitions and operational support, while preserving each firm's unique culture and legacy.

