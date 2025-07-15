Vantiq and Argosy Partners Join Forces to Unleash Real-Time AI Across Southeast Asia

"By pairing Argosy's regional expertise with Vantiq's Intelligence Platform, we can help governments and businesses deploy scalable systems that improve critical services, speed disaster response and unlock inclusive economic growth." -Marty Sprinzen, Vantiq co-founder and CEO Post this

The agreement was sealed at the Vantiq AI Summit, held July 8-9, at the Edsa Shangri-La in Manila, where leaders in public safety, defense, healthcare and smart infrastructure witnessed live demonstrations of systems that sense, decide and take action in seconds—from hospital-triage workflows to citywide camera networks. The showcase underscored the region's demand for platforms that turn streaming data into decisive action without adding complexity or duplicating head count.

"The strategic relationship between Vantiq and Argosy Partners positions us to serve the entire Southeast Asian market," said Sameer Bhandari, Vantiq Head of Business Development, APAC. "Leveraging Argosy's local expertise alongside Vantiq's real-time intelligence platform, we can accelerate regional deployments for impactful, scalable growth."

Across Southeast Asia, agencies and enterprises face an urgent mandate to keep citizens safe, strengthen healthcare delivery, protect national interests and run cities more efficiently. By uniting Argosy's local insight with Vantiq's real-time intelligence platform, the alliance offers a dependable foundation for organizations that need to sense events, interpret them with AI and take action in real time without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Stakeholders interested in exploring AI for public safety, healthcare, defense or smart-city initiatives can connect with Vantiq and Argosy to discuss pilot options, technical requirements and frameworks that ensure secure, responsible deployment.

"We are incredibly excited and grateful to form this strategic relationship with Argosy, whose strong presence and understanding of the Southeast Asian market will be invaluable," said Marty Sprinzen, Vantiq co-founder and chief executive officer. "By pairing Argosy's regional expertise with Vantiq's Intelligence Platform, we can help governments and businesses deploy scalable systems that improve critical services, speed disaster response and unlock inclusive economic growth."

Vantiq and Argosy will now engage agencies, hospitals, city planners and other stakeholders to identify high-impact pilot projects, share best practices for secure deployment and map investment pathways; organizations interested in applying real-time AI to critical operations can reach the partners at https://www.argosyinvestments.com/contact/.

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the patented software platform for building and operating mission-critical systems that orchestrate and automate GenAI in real time. Built for environments where speed, scale and reliability are non-negotiable, Vantiq lets organizations sense, decide and act within milliseconds across the edge, the cloud or even disconnected settings. The platform powers intelligent operations in healthcare, public safety, defense, smart infrastructure and more, turning live data into decisive action when outcomes matter most.

About Argosy Partners

Argosy Partners is a Manila-based advisory and investment firm focused on building high-impact strategies across Southeast Asia. Active in digital healthcare, infrastructure, clean energy, agriculture and education, Argosy supports organizations that drive inclusive growth and systemic innovation. The firm is a member of the Larive Group, a global network of advisory firms operating across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Media contacts

