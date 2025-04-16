Vantiq and Obayashi Corporation Collaborate to Power the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

"Expo 2025 represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how far intelligent platforms have come in managing complexity at an unprecedented scale." Post this

Originally designed to enhance comfort and safety across a wide range of facilities—including office buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, hotels, and factories—WELCS place® uses intelligent data integration to support smarter environments. For the Expo pavilion, Obayashi selected Vantiq to enable instantaneous processing of real-time data, allowing the space to autonomously adapt to weather fluctuations and crowd dynamics.

"Expo 2025 represents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how far intelligent platforms have come in managing complexity at an unprecedented scale," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "When the technology fades into the background and what people remember is how effortless and extraordinary the experience felt—that's the result of thousands of moving parts operating in perfect sync: safety, logistics, energy, flow, timing. That's when you know the system did its job."

Vantiq continues to evolve the Vantiq Intelligent Platform by integrating generative AI, including connections to large language models (LLMs) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) frameworks. These capabilities are enabling systems to draw on intuition and human experience—factors that were previously difficult to translate into code—to make smarter, context-aware decisions in real time.

By combining WELCS place's proven services and operational knowledge with Vantiq's real-time processing power and AI-driven adaptability, both companies aim to create intelligent environments that deliver optimal solutions the moment they're needed.

