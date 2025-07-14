Vantiq Enters Southeast Asia with Radenta, Bringing Millisecond GenAI Decision-making to the Philippines

"Over the past 10 years, Radenta has stood at the center of every major modernization push in the Philippines, including migrating ministries to the cloud, securing national networks and now preparing the country for AI-driven operations," said Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen. Post this

"Over the past 10 years, Radenta has stood at the center of every major modernization push in the Philippines, including migrating ministries to the cloud, securing national networks and now preparing the country for AI-driven operations," said Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen. "Marrying that ground-level expertise with Vantiq's real-time orchestration will cut down decision-making from minutes to moments, elevating public services, sharpening operational insight and powering the nation's next wave of digital growth."

Radenta delivers large-scale projects in government, education, healthcare and enterprise markets and maintains a deep partner ecosystem committed to client success.

"We are excited to bring Vantiq's real-time AI platform to the Philippine market," said Randall Lozano, President of Radenta Technologies Inc. "Together, we will help organizations across critical industries that need to unlock the power of real-time intelligence—enabling them to adapt faster, operate more efficiently and serve their stakeholders in entirely new ways."

The announcement follows a joint seminar for the Philippine Department of Finance and the two-day Vantiq AI Summit held 8-9 July 2025 in Manila, where leaders saw how Vantiq fuses AI, IoT and human workflows into systems that see, think and respond in less than a second. Early collaboration will focus on public finance, emergency response, smart infrastructure and healthcare, supporting the country's goals for digital resilience and inclusive growth.

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the patented software platform for building and operating mission-critical systems that orchestrate and automate GenAI in real-time. Designed for environments where speed, scale and reliability are non-negotiable, Vantiq enables organisations to sense, decide and act within milliseconds across the edge, the cloud or anywhere in between. The platform powers intelligent operations in healthcare, public safety, defence, smart infrastructure and more, turning live data into decisive action when outcomes matter most.

About Radenta Technologies

Radenta Technologies Inc. is a Philippine IT solutions integrator specialising in digital transformation, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernisation and enterprise software. With a proven record in government, education, healthcare and private-sector projects, Radenta delivers innovative, cost-effective technology that drives operational excellence and national development.

