Vantiq Platform Sees Continued Growth in South Korea with Etevers Partnership and Academic Collaboration

"With Etevers and Jeonju University, we're combining deep local trust with powerful technology to create systems that don't just monitor problems, but respond to them instantly." -Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq Post this

Powered by the Vantiq Intelligence Platform (VIP), this initiative is designed to help communities act in the moment—to protect, to connect and to care for one another. When urgency meets intention, and innovation is matched with trust, the result isn't just smarter systems—it's broader access, stronger communities and a more equitable future.

Under the agreement, the three organizations will collaborate across:

Development and demonstration of AI-based public safety technologies: Jointly designing, testing and showcasing intelligent applications that use real-time data and generative AI to address safety challenges in dynamic environments.

Phased deployment of pilot programs across the Jeollabuk-do region: Launching targeted pilot initiatives to validate use cases such as emergency alerts, health monitoring and disaster response—laying the groundwork for broader adoption.

Integrated industry-academia programs to drive applied innovation: Building long-term collaboration between university researchers and private sector experts to develop scalable solutions, train future AI talent and support technology transfer.

Collaborative research to advance real-time AI capabilities: Exploring new use cases for Vantiq's event-driven architecture through academic-led R&D projects, focusing on locally relevant problems with global potential.

"This partnership shows what's possible when real-time AI is used not just for innovation's sake, but to truly serve people," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "South Korea is leaning into the future in a way that puts its citizens first—and we're proud to be part of that. With Etevers and Jeonju University, we're combining deep local trust with powerful technology to create systems that don't just monitor problems, but respond to them instantly. That's how real infrastructure should work—fast, adaptive and built for the moments that matter most."

The signing ceremony took place at Jeonju University this week and included senior leaders from all three organizations, including Hae-Won Lee, Vice President for Industry-Academic Cooperation at Jeonju University; Junsung Kim, Executive Vice President at Etevers; Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq; Miguel Nhuch, CRO of Vantiq; and Kevin Lee, Country Manager of Vantiq Korea.

Through this partnership, Jeonju University also aims to strengthen its research and talent development capabilities in AI, solidifying its role as a driver of regional growth. The university expressed its commitment to expanding industry-academic cooperation and nurturing locally tailored talent to promote sustainable development and innovation in the region.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to expand Korea's AI capabilities, not just at the enterprise level but within society itself," said Junsung Kim, Executive Vice President of Etevers. "Through this collaboration, we will bring Vantiq's real-time intelligence to public-sector systems and strengthen Korea's position in applied AI."

Jeonju University also aims to expand its role as a regional innovation hub, focusing on AI research and education that directly contributes to the region's digital transformation.

The MOU builds on the recently announced strategic partnership between Vantiq and Etevers. The two companies are actively co-developing intelligent systems for Korea's healthcare, government and infrastructure sectors. This new agreement marks a shift from strategic alignment to real-world deployment—driving tangible results in safety, responsiveness and community trust. It also lays the foundation for a long-term, multi-phase initiative to scale real-time AI solutions across South Korea.

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the platform for building and operating intelligent systems in real-time. From smart cities and connected healthcare to critical infrastructure and emergency coordination, Vantiq enables applications that respond live to the world around them—empowering the next generation of adaptive, event-driven environments.

About Etevers

Etevers is a leading technology group in South Korea focused on AI, cloud infrastructure, digital healthcare and public sector innovation. With deep enterprise partnerships and a rapidly growing portfolio of innovation subsidiaries, Etevers is shaping the next phase of Korea's digital transformation.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Vantiq, 2018055780, [email protected], https://vantiq.com/

SOURCE Vantiq