Vantiq Secures Strategic Foothold in South Korea with Etevers Partnership

"South Korea has always been a pioneer in embracing transformational technology—and the next leap forward will be led by intelligent systems operating in real time," said Hojoon Lee, CEO, Etevers. "Vantiq is the only platform capable of enabling agentic AI at massive scale—powering systems that don't just process data, but think, react, and adapt in the moment. That's the kind of infrastructure our healthcare and public sectors need, and it's why Vantiq is the clear partner to lead this transformation."

The announcement follows a high-level seminar in Seoul, hosted by Vantiq, which drew more than 100 participants from government, enterprise, and startups. Interest centered on Vantiq's unique ability to combine real-time data, contextual awareness, and autonomous action—capabilities increasingly essential in healthcare, transportation, and emergency services.

"With Vantiq, we're delivering the future of infrastructure—today," said Kevin Lee, managing director of Vantiq Korea. "Korean enterprises want AI that goes beyond dashboards. They want intelligence that acts. That's what Vantiq's agentic AI delivers—situational awareness and decision-making in real-time."

As South Korea accelerates its national digital transformation strategy, the Vantiq–Etevers partnership places Vantiq at the center of a growing movement—one that demands more than insight. It demands intelligence in real-time.

Vantiq Korea has gained early traction in the region, with the success of the recent seminar and new pilot projects already underway with major organizations. The Etevers agreement builds on this momentum and establishes South Korea as a regional hub for AI innovation in real-time.

"This partnership reflects the acceleration of a global movement," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "From Japan and Southeast Asia to the Middle East, governments and enterprises are rethinking how critical systems operate. Korea is no exception—it's a country that moves fast and expects results. The Etevers partnership is a strong endorsement of our ability to deliver intelligent systems in real-time, in the moments that matter most for nations at scale."

Vantiq is the platform for building and operating intelligent systems in real time. From smart cities and connected healthcare to critical infrastructure and emergency coordination, Vantiq enables applications that respond live to the world around them—empowering the next generation of adaptive, event-driven environments.

Etevers is a leading technology group in South Korea focused on AI, cloud infrastructure, digital healthcare, and public sector innovation. With deep enterprise partnerships and a rapidly growing portfolio of innovation subsidiaries, Etevers is shaping the next phase of Korea's digital transformation.

