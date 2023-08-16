VanTran Transformers makes Inc 5000 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the growth trajectory the company is on as well as the dedication and commitment of our VanTran employees."--Don Bolin (CEO - VanTran Transformers) Tweet this

The honorees on this year's list have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. VanTran's continuous growth and success is due to our commitment to be the industry leader in quality, lead time, and on-time delivery. With a strong and dedicated workforce, VanTran has been able to maintain this level of success while growing to meet the high demand for our product.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000--with the fast growth that requires--is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

More about VanTran Transformers

VanTran Transformers is the industry leader in manufacturing custom liquid-filled distribution class transformers with the shortest lead times. VanTran started in Vandalia, Illinois in 1963, and for over 60 years the company has experienced exponential growth. As operations continued to expand, VanTran relocated to Waco, Texas in 1974 to better serve the Distribution Transformer industry. Manufacturing standard and custom products across a wide range of applications and industries, VanTran takes pride in being quick, precise, economical, and customizable. To learn more, please visit www.VanTran.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

