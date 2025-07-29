Vanu, Inc. Appoints Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou as CEO of African Services Business

"Cyrille brings a powerful blend of operational leadership, commercial strategy, and a deep understanding of the African telecom environment," said Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. Post this

"Cyrille brings a powerful blend of operational leadership, commercial strategy, and a deep understanding of the African telecom environment," said Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. "His experience and track record of success in scaling businesses make him the ideal leader to build on our success and grow Vanu's deployments and customers across the continent."

Vanu's services business was created to help mobile network operators overcome the capital and operational challenges of rural connectivity. Cyrille will work closely with MNOs to extend network coverage, add subscribers, and grow revenue, using a technology-first approach rooted in Vanu's MIT heritage.

"I'm honored to join Vanu and contribute to a mission that aligns perfectly with my passion—bringing digital inclusion to underserved communities," said Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners and leading the talented Vanu team as we expand our presence and deliver connectivity that transforms lives across Africa."



Vanu provides equipment, tools and services that enable MNOs to profitably serve the 1.2 billion people who do not have connectivity today. Vanu's solutions combine technology and business innovations to reduce the total cost of ownership of wireless networks. The company grew out of groundbreaking research in software radio at MIT and was founded in 1998. Vanu is developer of the Anywave™ Base Station. Anywave was the first commercial radio access network product to simultaneously support multiple cellular radio standards on the same platform and the first U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified software-defined radio. Vanu is headquartered in Lexington, MA, with regional offices in Gurgaon, India, and in Kigali, Rwanda. For more information, visit http://www.vanu.com.

