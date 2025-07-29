Vanu, Inc. Appoints Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou as CEO of African Services Business

Vanu, Inc. – a provider of equipment, tools, and services that enable mobile network operators to profitably serve off-grid communities – is proud to announce the appointment of Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou as Chief Executive Officer of Vanu's African services business. In this role, Cyrille will lead expansion across the continent, accelerating Vanu's mission to bring mobile connectivity to the most remote regions of Africa and the world.
LEXINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanu, Inc. – a provider of equipment, tools, and services that enable mobile network operators to profitably serve off-grid communities – is proud to announce the appointment of Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou as Chief Executive Officer of Vanu's African services business. In this role, Cyrille will lead expansion across the continent, accelerating Vanu's mission to bring mobile connectivity to the most remote regions of Africa and the world.
Cyrille brings over two decades of leadership experience in telecommunications, energy, and consumer goods, including serving as CEO of IHS Towers Rwanda and Deputy to CEO for IHS Towers Cameroon. At IHS Towers, Cyrille spearheaded strategic business partnerships, managed regulatory and stakeholders engagement, scaled infrastructure, drove consistent double-digit revenue growth, and ensured compliance with service level agreements, maximizing quality of service for IHS's customers. Most recently, he served as Special Advisor at Energy of Cameroon (Eneo), a portfolio company of Actis, where he led successful digital transformation and customer experience initiatives. Earlier in his career, Cyrille held leadership roles at Procter & Gamble's UNIPAL Central & West Africa distribution hub and at ISP Ringo SA. He developed and executed business strategies across more than a dozen African countries.
"Cyrille brings a powerful blend of operational leadership, commercial strategy, and a deep understanding of the African telecom environment," said Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. "His experience and track record of success in scaling businesses make him the ideal leader to build on our success and grow Vanu's deployments and customers across the continent."
Vanu's services business was created to help mobile network operators overcome the capital and operational challenges of rural connectivity. Cyrille will work closely with MNOs to extend network coverage, add subscribers, and grow revenue, using a technology-first approach rooted in Vanu's MIT heritage.
"I'm honored to join Vanu and contribute to a mission that aligns perfectly with my passion—bringing digital inclusion to underserved communities," said Cyrille Lavoisier Kemayou. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners and leading the talented Vanu team as we expand our presence and deliver connectivity that transforms lives across Africa."
About Vanu, Inc.
Vanu provides equipment, tools and services that enable MNOs to profitably serve the 1.2 billion people who do not have connectivity today. Vanu's solutions combine technology and business innovations to reduce the total cost of ownership of wireless networks. The company grew out of groundbreaking research in software radio at MIT and was founded in 1998. Vanu is developer of the Anywave™ Base Station. Anywave was the first commercial radio access network product to simultaneously support multiple cellular radio standards on the same platform and the first U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified software-defined radio. Vanu is headquartered in Lexington, MA, with regional offices in Gurgaon, India, and in Kigali, Rwanda. For more information, visit http://www.vanu.com.
