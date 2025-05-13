Vanu, Inc. Appoints Soji Maurice-Diya as CEO of African Services Business

Vanu is proud to announce the appointment of Soji Maurice-Diya as Chief Executive Officer of Vanu's African services business. In this role, Soji will lead expansion across the continent, accelerating Vanu's mission to bring mobile connectivity to the most remote regions of Africa and the world.

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanu, Inc. ("Vanu"), a provider of equipment, tools and services that enable mobile network operators to profitably serve off-grid communities, is proud to announce the appointment of Soji Maurice-Diya as Chief Executive Officer of Vanu's African services business. In this role, Soji will lead expansion across the continent, accelerating Vanu's mission to bring mobile connectivity to the most remote regions of Africa and the world.

Soji brings more than two decades of leadership experience to Vanu, most recently serving as CEO of American Tower Nigeria (ATC), where he had previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Commercial Director. At ATC, Soji was instrumental in driving growth, strengthening operational performance, and expanding infrastructure offerings. Prior to ATC, Soji held senior roles at Etisalat, ExxonMobil, IBM, and EY LLP, demonstrating an ability to deliver value through data-driven strategy and high-impact execution. In addition, as a co-founder of Hash App, Soji has demonstrated highly entrepreneurial instincts and abilities to scale and develop startups.

"Soji brings a combination of operational rigor, strategic foresight, and deep knowledge of the African telecom ecosystem," said Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. "His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to build the team and infrastructure to work with our MNO partners to expand our reach and bridge the digital divide in rural communities."

Vanu's services business was incubated to address the multitude of challenges mobile network operators face allocating capital to rural markets. Soji will be working closely with Vanu's mobile network operator customers to extend their network coverage, add subscribers and grow revenue and profit. Going back to its roots as an MIT-technology venture, Vanu's services business delivers this value to MNOs by bringing a technology-driven approach to the unique challenges of rural markets.

"I'm honored to join Vanu and contribute to a mission that resonates deeply with me—connecting the unconnected," said Soji Maurice-Diya. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Vanu to deliver transformative solutions that empower communities across Africa."

Soji will be based in Lagos, Nigeria

About Vanu, Inc.

Vanu provides equipment, tools and services that enable MNOs to profitably serve the 1.2 billion people who do not have connectivity today. Vanu's solutions combine technology and business model innovations to reduce the total cost of ownership of wireless networks. The company grew out of groundbreaking research in software radio at MIT and was founded in 1998. Vanu is the developer of the Anywave™ Base Station. Anywave was the first commercial Radio Access Network (RAN) product to simultaneously support multiple cellular radio standards on the same platform and the first U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified software defined radio. Vanu is headquartered in Lexington, MA, with offices in Gurgaon, India, and in Kigali, Rwanda.

For more information, visit www.vanu.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Griffin, Vanu, 1 6178641711 705, [email protected], www.vanu.com

SOURCE Vanu