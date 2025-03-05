Vanu Partners with Digital Connect Infrastructure and Telecoms (DCIT) to Build Solar-Powered Mobile Network sites in Nigeria

Partnering locally with Digital Connect Infrastructure and Telecoms Limited (DCIT) in Nigeria, Vanu will build mobile network sites and expand mobile network coverage on behalf of Nigeria's largest mobile network operator. LEXINGTON, Mass. and LAGOS, Nigeria.- Vanu, Inc., a provider of equipment, tools and services that enable mobile network operators to profit by serving off-grid communities, and Digital Connect Infrastructure and Telecoms Ltd. (DCIT), a colocation, broadband and network infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms and network solutions across Africa, are pleased to announce that the first set of sites built as part of their joint collaboration are now live in Nigeria. This is a win-win-win relationship between the largest mobile network operator in Nigeria, DCIT and Vanu: together we are delivering connectivity for customers in underserved communities in Nigeria.

Vanu and DCIT plan to expand on this initial proof–of-concept sites across Nigeria and Africa. Vanu's systems are specifically designed to be deployed and operated jointly with local partners in remote locations, using solar power (renewables) to avoid the high financial, environmental and maintenance costs of diesel-powered generators. Vanu's systems are easy and low cost to install, commission and maintain.

Vanu works with partners to offer a suite of services that provide a turnkey solution from commercial feasibility and network design through operations, maintenance and support. DCIT's expertise includes deployment and operation of connectivity as a service solutions, colocation and infrastructure sharing, satellite broadband, and enterprise backhaul.

"I would like to praise the speed and skill with which the DCIT team brought up the sites. We believe it is a strong indication of the efficiency with which future sites can be deployed. We are very glad to be working together with DCIT." -Andrew Beard, CEO, Vanu

By working together on their pilot deployment, DCIT and Vanu have created a template that they aim to efficiently duplicate across thousands of planned sites.

"Our team has delivered exceptional execution standards in speed and quality working with Vanu to bring these sites and indeed connectivity live in remote areas and communities in inland Nigeria. From site acquisition to deployment of both active and passive infrastructure, our partnership with Vanu team and their innovative products has made it easy to deploy the sites. We are pleased to work with Vanu to create connectivity in local communities, generate new and recurring revenue streams for DCIT and build a model for sites that we hope to replicate and scale in Nigeria and across Africa in the future." - Dapo Olumide, Group MD/CEO DCIT.

About Vanu, Inc.

Vanu provides equipment, tools and services that enable MNOs to profitably serve the 1.2 billion people who do not have connectivity today. Vanu's solutions combine technology and business model innovations to reduce the total cost of ownership of wireless networks. The company grew out of groundbreaking research in software radio at MIT and was founded in 1998. Vanu is developer of the Anywave™ Base Station. Anywave was the first commercial Radio Access Network (RAN) product to simultaneously support multiple cellular radio standards on the same platform and the first U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified software defined radio. Vanu is headquartered in Lexington, MA, with regional offices in Gurgaon, India, and in Kigali, Rwanda. For more information, visit http://www.vanu.com.

About Digital Connect Infrastructure and Telecom Limited (DCIT).

DCIT is an emerging market focused Telecom Colocation and infrastructure company with particular focus on Africa. DCIT vision is to "Connect the Unconnected "especially in Africa to a global world of communication through reliable, accessible, affordable and environmentally sustainable telecom network infrastructure. Our Mission is to provide innovative communication infrastructure to enable people and businesses connect to create value and generate wealth. DCIT is a licensed colocation infrastructure company located in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria with plans to expand operations in underserved communities in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. For more information visit www.digitalconnectinfra.com.

