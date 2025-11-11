Vanu Signs with Amazon Project Kuiper to Expand High-Quality Rural Connectivity, Beginning in Southern Africa

"Amazon's low Earth orbit constellation gives us the scale, reliability, and performance to reach areas that have been technologically excluded for far too long. Together, we can reshape what is possible for rural connectivity worldwide." - Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. Post this

Project Kuiper already has more than 150 satellites in space and is quickly expanding its satellite constellation. Vanu will deploy its Coverage as a Service leveraging Amazon low-latency connectivity to provide mobile broadband to rural communities starting in 2026.

Using backhaul connectivity to avoid the cost and complexity of expanding the reach of traditional telecom infrastructure, Vanu will drive digital inclusion for rural unconnected communities unlocking high-speed communications for education, healthcare, commerce, and emergency response.

"We are energized by this opportunity to accelerate our mission," said Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu. "Amazon's low Earth orbit constellation gives us the scale, reliability, and performance to reach areas that have been technologically excluded for far too long. Together, we can reshape what is possible for rural connectivity worldwide."

"Project Kuiper was created to help connect customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks, and our backhaul solutions are an important part of that vision," said Chris Weber, Vice President of Consumer and Enterprise for Project Kuiper. "Vanu has a proven track record connecting some of the hardest-to-reach places on the planet. Using satellite-based connectivity from Amazon, they can enable mobile network operators to reach more subscribers in more places."

Starting in southern Africa, Vanu and Amazon aim to demonstrate that a sustainable and scalable model for rural coverage is not only achievable, but repeatable and ready to expand. By combining disruptive terrestrial technology with global satellite broadband capabilities, the agreement sets the stage for long-term global impact.

Africa Tech Event 2025 attendees can learn more about the new partnership by visiting Vanu at stand E82.

