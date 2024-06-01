Vapesol announces participation in exclusive New York workshop featuring Bǝ´ Kloud technology

Portuguese sole manufacturer to showcase innovative Bǝ´ Kloud technology to redefine footwear comfort and performance at prestigious Manhattan event.

FELGUEIRAS, Portugal, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vapesol, the renowned Portuguese manufacturer of shoe soles, is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at a prestigious workshop organized by Cluxter in collaboration with leading partners in the leather goods and footwear sectors. The exclusive private event will take place in Manhattan, New York, on June 5, 2024.

At the New York Workshop, Vapesol will showcase its innovative brand, Bǝ´ Kloud. The Bǝ´ Kloud brand was born through an innovative and technological construction whose mission is to reach levels of excellence in comfort and low abrasion (Max. 90g/cm3), combining performance and flexibility. The grid structures of Bǝ´ Kloud have been meticulously developed to provide unparalleled comfort. Additionally, this technology ensures lightweight and flexible soles, guaranteeing exceptional performance during use.

During the event, Vapesol will present its latest innovations and products, reinforcing its commitment to quality and customization. This customer-centric approach allows the company to expand its consumer base while strengthening existing business relationships.

"Participating in this event in New York is an excellent opportunity to showcase the quality and versatility of our products to potential clients and partners," says Décio Pereira, CEO of Vapesol.

The private event in New York offers a privileged platform for Vapesol to interact directly with potential clients and partners, demonstrating its products and ability to meet customer-specific needs in both design and functionality. This event marks another important step in the company's internationalization journey and aims to consolidate its presence in existing markets.

Vapesol is a Portuguese company specialized in the production of injectable soles. Founded in 1998, the company has always prioritized having the best technology. Today, it produces more than 20,000 pairs of soles a day, including types such as TR, TPU, EVA, Rubber, and Prefabricated soles. Apart from the usual injectable soles, Vapesol also produces others with specific characteristics: TPR extra light soles (0.85 low density), TPR micro soles (0.70 low density), TPR dual density soles, cork soles, gel soles, and biodegradable soles. The variety of products in its collections and the development of projects tailored to user needs are the result of the commitment of several Vapesol teams.

