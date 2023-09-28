Vapor Fresh and Wexford Labs Team Up To Launch New Cleaning Wipes For Gyms, Schools, Offices & Grocery

"It seems like a silly thing to say, but these wipes are going to be a game-changer for many businesses and their clients," said Stephen Steinberg, Founder of Vapor Fresh. Tweet this

"It seems like a silly thing to say, but these wipes are going to be a game-changer for many businesses and their clients," said Stephen Steinberg, Founder of Vapor Fresh. "Being able to purchase safer cleaning wipes in bulk at this price point will help so many businesses financially, especially gyms. And since cleaning products have become ubiquitous in nearly every aspect of our lives, reducing exposure to common toxic cleaning chemicals can have a meaningful impact on quality of life, particularly from less incidences of asthma and eczema."

"Wexford Labs' success has been based on the strategic partnerships we strive to develop with our customers," said Jeff Singer, CEO of Wexford Labs. "Wexford has a long and successful collaboration with Vapor Fresh. When Stephen approached us about his idea to produce a plant-based cleaning wipe, it aligned with our core competency of creating safer and less toxic formulas. Wexford Labs has been awarded multiple times the EPA's Safer Choice Partner of the Year for advancing the use of safer chemicals. We will continue to educate the public on alternative options for disinfectants and cleaners that are safer for use."

Vapor Fresh's new wipes are now available for purchase on their website and Amazon. Their target markets for a nationwide rollout includes gyms, fitness centers, community centers, YMCAs, JCCs, daycares, schools, colleges, offices, grocery stores and other retailers.

ABOUT VAPOR FRESH

Since 2008, Vapor Fresh has been a leading provider of plant based cleaning, deodorizing and disinfecting products tailored specifically for sports and fitness equipment. Located just outside of Washington DC in Arlington, Virginia, the company's mission is to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts lead healthier lifestyles by keeping their gear clean and hygienic without the use of harsh chemicals found in most cleaning products. Vapor Fresh is used in various sports, including ice hockey, lacrosse, football, soccer, yoga, boxing, MMA, running and more. To learn more, visit www.vaporfresh.com.

ABOUT WEXFORD LABS

Since 1973, Wexford Labs has engineered advanced antimicrobial solutions, prioritizing protection against pathogens and the well-being of users and the environment. Originating with a focus on healthcare disinfectants, they now cater to sectors including hospitality, education, agriculture and more. Committed to continuous innovation, Wexford strives for safer and smarter ways to foster healthy spaces for customers. Wexford Labs is located in the greater St Louis area in Kirkwood, Missouri. To learn more, visit www.wexfordlabs.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Steinberg, Raw Athletics LLC, 1 888-619-0729, [email protected], https://www.vaporfresh.com

SOURCE Vapor Fresh