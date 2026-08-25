VaraFix Launches AI-Powered Estimate Review Platform for Collision Repair Shops

VaraFix is an AI-powered auto body estimate review and repair intelligence platform built for collision repair facilities to identify missed operations, increase supplement revenue, and provide OEM-backed documentation in about 90 seconds.

BOCA RATON, Fla , Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry veterans developed the platform after repeatedly seeing legitimate repair operations left off otherwise well-written collision estimates

VaraFix has launched a new estimate review and collision repair intelligence platform designed specifically for collision repair facilities.

Developed by a group of collision industry professionals with backgrounds that include body shop ownership, MSO management, insurance carrier auditing, estimating and repair process development, VaraFix was created to address a problem the founders say they repeatedly encountered from different sides of the industry: legitimate repair operations being performed but never making it onto the estimate.

"We all arrived at the same conclusion," a VaraFix spokesperson said. "Body shops perform legitimate repair operations every day that never make it onto the estimate. Once that happens, nobody gets paid for them."

The founders say the problem is not poor estimating.

Collision estimators today are balancing repair planning, supplements, production demands, customer communication, cycle-time expectations and increasingly complex vehicle repair requirements. Even experienced estimators can overlook smaller operations, materials or procedures while managing everything else happening inside a busy repair faciality.

"Even the best estimators miss operations," the spokesperson said. "Not because they don't know better. They're busy, they're human, and collision repair has become incredibly complex."

A Second Set of Eyes Before the Estimate Is Finalized

Rather than building another estimating system, VaraFix was designed as a review platform.

A repair facility uploads an estimate into VaraFix and, in approximately 90 seconds, the platform reviews the repair plan for commonly missed operations, materials and procedures associated with the work being performed.

When VaraFix identifies an item that may need to be added, the platform provides supporting information designed to help the repair facility evaluate and document the recommendation.

Depending on the finding, that support may include estimate-ready line notes, OEM information and recognized collision industry resources.

The shop remains in control of the estimate and decides whether a recommended operation should be added.

"Our goal isn't to create questionable charges or tell an estimator how to write an estimate," the spokesperson said. "VaraFix is there to be the second set of eyes. It gives the shop one more opportunity to make sure legitimate work being performed hasn't been overlooked."

The founders say that distinction became particularly important during development.

After reviewing thousands of collision estimates, they repeatedly saw situations where the overall repair plan was sound but smaller legitimate operations or documentation opportunities had been missed. That led the team to focus VaraFix on estimate verification rather than estimate replacement.

Built Around Documentation, Not Opinion

The platform is designed to help repair facilities support what they are requesting rather than rely solely on opinion.

Collision repair requirements can vary significantly by vehicle manufacturer, repair procedure, material and estimating system. VaraFix was developed to help shops identify relevant documentation when it is available and make that information easier to use during the repair planning process.

The founders say that approach reflects lessons they learned both while operating repair facilities and while working with insurance carriers.

Insurance adjusters evaluate the repair operations presented to them. When a legitimate operation is never included on an estimate, it may never become part of the discussion.

That is one reason the VaraFix team believes estimate review should become a routine final step before a repair plan is considered complete.

"The idea is simple," the spokesperson said. "Write the estimate the way you normally would. Then give it one last look before it leaves the building."

Ask VaraFix Brings Collision Research Into the Same Platform

VaraFix also includes Ask VaraFix, a collision repair intelligence assistant built specifically for the collision industry.

Users can ask questions in normal language about topics such as OEM repair procedures, estimating practices, repair planning, P-pages, materials, diagnostic information and other collision-related subjects.

When supporting information is available, Ask VaraFix can return references to sources such as OEM documentation, I-CAR, SCRS, DEG and other recognized collision industry resources.

The goal is to reduce the amount of time repair professionals spend searching through multiple websites, documents and industry resources when they need an answer during the workday.

Unlike a general-purpose AI assistant, Ask VaraFix is focused specifically on collision repair and is designed to distinguish between information that can be supported and situations where additional verification may still be required.

Developed by Collision Industry Professionals

The VaraFix founders bring experience from multiple areas of the collision repair industry, including operating collision repair facilities, managing large repair operations, teaching estimating practices, reviewing repair estimates and working within insurance carrier repair programs.

They say that mix of experience shaped the platform from the beginning.

"We're building the kind of tool we wish we had when we were running shops," the spokesperson said. "Something simple enough to use every day, but disciplined enough to give a shop information it can actually work with."

The company plans to continue developing VaraFix around the day-to-day needs of collision repair facilities while keeping estimate review and collision repair intelligence at the center of the platform.

As vehicle technology and repair requirements continue to become more complex, the founders believe repair facilities need better ways to verify that the work being performed is also being properly documented.

For VaraFix, the concept comes down to one final review.

Find what was missed. Support it. Give the shop the information to make the decision.

About VaraFix

VaraFix is an estimate review and collision repair intelligence platform developed by collision industry professionals for collision repair facilities. The platform reviews collision estimates for commonly missed operations, materials and procedures and provides supporting documentation when available. VaraFix also includes Ask VaraFix, a collision-focused intelligence assistant designed to help repair professionals research technical, estimating and repair-planning questions.

More information is available at www.varafix.com

Media Contact

Tom Mingo, VaraFix, 1 7865664655, [email protected], www.varafix.com

SOURCE VaraFix