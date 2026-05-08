Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. Celebrates 10 Years of Results and Strategic Growth

Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade defined by strong results, strategic growth, and a reputation for handling complex, high-stakes litigation across New Jersey and New York. Guided by its principle, "Serious Attorneys for Serious Cases," the firm has built a practice centered on disciplined advocacy and client-focused representation.

PARAMUS, N.J., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by Jeffrey W. Varcadipane, Esq. and Dawn M. Pinnisi, Esq., the firm draws on more than 40 years of combined legal experience. Mr. Varcadipane is also certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney, a distinction held by a small percentage of attorneys statewide, reflecting demonstrated trial experience, professionalism, and peer recognition.

Over the past decade, Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. has secured more than $50 million in recoveries for its clients. The firm is known for its meticulous preparation, strategic case development, and consistent focus on achieving meaningful outcomes in complex matters.

The firm represents clients in personal injury, complex civil litigation, commercial disputes, and real estate matters. Its attorneys are admitted to practice in state and federal courts in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and before the United States Supreme Court.

As Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. enters its second decade, the firm remains focused on continued growth, strengthening client relationships, and maintaining the results-driven approach that has defined its first 10 years.

Milestone Verdicts and Settlements

$19 Million Verdict Against Uber for Injured Former NHL Player: Jury verdict establishing that, under the facts presented, rideshare drivers qualified as employees rather than independent contractors. This is a landmark ruling leading to broader implications for corporate liability.

$5 Million Medical Malpractice Recovery: Medical malpractice settlement against a New York City hospital and surgeon for performing unnecessary surgery without an appropriate evaluation, resulting in serious and permanent injury.

$4 Million for Oppressed Minority Shareholder: Recovery for an oppressed minority shareholder and former executive who was improperly forced out after contributing to company growth, establishing breach of contract and related claims.

$3.25 Million Recovery Against NYC Practice and Physician's Assistant: Wrongful death settlement involving a primary care provider whose unsupervised physician's assistant failed to diagnose signs of an impending heart attack in a 48-year-old patient.

$3.5 Million Recovery for Infant Birth Injury: Medical malpractice recovery for an infant who sustained birth injuries due to negligent labor and delivery at a New York City hospital.

Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C. continues to deliver results-driven representation across a range of complex legal matters. To learn more, call 201-588-1500 or visit www.vplaw.com. The firm serves clients throughout New York, New Jersey, and Florida, and has offices conveniently located in Manhattan, Paramus, and Jacksonville.

Media Contact

Jeremy Yela, Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C., 1 201-588-1500, [email protected], https://vplaw.com/

SOURCE Varcadipane & Pinnisi, P.C.