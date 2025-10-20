Varghese Summersett Named "Best of Dallas" in Three Categories

Varghese Summersett and two of its attorneys have been recognized as "Best of Dallas."

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The law firm of Varghese Summersett and two of its attorneys have been recognized as a "Best of Dallas" by the Dallas Observer, a testament to the firm's outstanding leadership and legal excellence across multiple practice areas.

Ty Stimpson was named Best Personal Injury Attorney, Michael A. Livens was recognized as Best Trust & Estate Attorney, and Varghese Summersett as a whole was selected as the Best DWI Firm in Dallas.

"Being recognized as the best in Dallas — a city full of exceptional talent and high standards — is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the relentless dedication of our team," said Benson Varghese, founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett. "We are honored to serve this community and proud to be recognized across such diverse areas of practice."

The Best of Dallas® 2025 issue celebrates the city's top professionals and businesses, chosen through a combination of editorial insight and reader votes. The multiple honors reflect both the firm's legal impact and strong connection to the Dallas community.

Ty Stimpson Named Best Personal Injury Attorney in Dallas

Ty Stimpson, a partner at Varghese Summersett, was named the 2025 Best Personal Injury Attorney in Dallas by the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas® Readers' Choice Awards. He leads the firm's Personal Injury Division, where he is committed to securing justice and compensation for people whose lives have been shattered by the negligent or wrongful acts of others.

A former chief prosecutor and seasoned trial attorney, Stimpson and his team have delivered significant results in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases — helping victims not just recover financially, but find resolution and a path forward.

"Every client we represent has had their life turned upside down, often through no fault of their own," Stimpson said. "It's my job to make sure they're voices are heard and that the person or company responsible is held fully accountable. Sometimes, that means pushing for broader change — not just for victim compensation, but to improve safety standards, reform corporate practices, or even change laws."

Michael A. Livens Named Best Trust & Estate Attorney in Dallas

Michael A. Livens, an associate attorney at Varghese Summersett, was named the 2025 Best Trust & Estate Attorney in Dallas by the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas® Readers' Choice Awards. Livens was recognized for his deep knowledge of estate law and his ability to guide clients through complex matters involving wills, trusts, probate, and long-term planning.

With a dual background in finance and law, Michael brings precision, clarity, and strategic insight to every estate matter he handles. Whether advising on asset protection, administering estates, or crafting tailored legacy plans, Michael helps clients navigate sensitive legal transitions with confidence.

"I approach every case with the mindset of preserving what matters most — whether that's a family legacy, a business, or generational wealth," Michael said. "It's incredibly rewarding to help clients gain clarity and confidence during what is often a difficult chapter in their lives."

Varghese Summersett Named Best DWI Defense Firm in Dallas

Varghese Summersett was named the 2025 Best DWI Firm in Dallas by the Dallas Observer's Best of Dallas® Readers' Choice Awards — a recognition that reflects the firm's powerhouse team of seasoned trial attorneys, former prosecutors, and board-certified legal specialists. With hundreds of case dismissals, acquittals, charge reductions, and no-bills, the firm has become a go-to resource for individuals facing DWI charges across North Texas.

"If you've been accused of DWI, it doesn't have to define your future," said Tiffany Burks, a partner at Varghese Summersett who heads the firm's Criminal Defense Division. "We've helped hundreds of clients navigate these charges and move forward with their lives. The key is having the right legal team — one that knows how to challenge the evidence and fight relentlessly for the best possible outcome."

About Varghese Summersett

Varghese Summersett is a premier personal injury, criminal defense, and family law firm in Texas dedicated to helping people through life's greatest challenges. Each division is comprised of experienced, award-winning attorneys committed to providing exceptional legal services. Varghese Summersett has been named a DFW Favorite, Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, Small Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For, and Best Place for Working Parents, among other accolades. The firm's lawyers have also been recognized as Top Attorneys, Super Lawyers, Rising Stars, Best Lawyers, and Ones to Watch in America. Four attorneys are board-certified, the highest designation an attorney can reach. The firm has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and Houston. Learn more at versustexas.com.

