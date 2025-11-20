Varghese Summersett Receives Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award at Crisp Game Changers Summit

Benson Varghese and Anna Summersett received the Excellence in Visionary Leadership Game Changer Award on Nov. 12 at the 2025 Crisp Game Changers Summit in Atlanta.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Varghese Summersett has received the Excellence in Visionary Leadership Game Changer Award, a prestigious honor awarded to law firm owners who have demonstrated extraordinary vision and transformative leadership in the legal industry.

The award was presented to Benson Varghese and Anna Summersett on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the 2025 Crisp Game Changers Summit — an exclusive two-day event for law firm owners at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"This award is reserved for the most visionary law firm owners in the country. To be recognized is a tremendous honor for Anna and me," said Benson Varghese, founder and managing partner of Varghese Summersett. "Crisp has challenged us to think bigger, act bolder, and inspire real change within our firm and community."

Crisp is the nation's leading law firm growth company, providing coaching and resources to help ambitious law firm owners scale their practices and achieve transformational results through bold leadership and innovative strategies.

The Excellence in Visionary Leadership Award was created to recognize law firm owners who elevate their teams, implement innovative strategies, embrace bold change, and have a measurable impact both in their organizations and the broader community. Honorees are selected for leading with clarity, inspiring others, and setting new standards for growth, culture, and service in their field.

The award was among four "Game Changer Awards" presented on Wednesday, November 12, to recognize the most dedicated Crisp Coach members for their remarkable transformations and contributions this year.

The following day, Varghese Summersett was also a finalist for Firm of the Year (SELECT tier) at the Game Changers Summit, which has become known as a large-scale celebration of the accomplishments of the nation's top firm owners.

Recipients of all of the highly prestigious awards were selected based on measurable results achieved by each firm, the leader's commitment to their goals, and their overall impact within the legal industry.

"To be awarded Excellence in Visionary Leadership and considered for SELECT Law Firm of the Year is an incredible honor and affirmation of the culture and impact we've worked so hard to build," said Anna Summersett, co-owner of Varghese Summersett. "Crisp has empowered us to elevate every part of our firm — strengthening our leadership approach, redefining our processes and strategies, and cultivating a culture of excellence."

Varghese Summersett has been a member of Crisp's coaching program since 2021, starting in the ELITE tier for emerging law firms and quickly advancing through PREMIER and SELECT as their practice scaled and revenue soared. The firm is now set to level up again— joining the exclusive CrispX tier, the most advanced program for 7- and 8-figure firm owners.

Benson Varghese and Anna Summersett are a husband-wife team who founded Varghese Summersett, a premier Texas personal injury, criminal defense, and family law firm with offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, Southlake, and Houston. They are also the founder of Lawft, a law practice management platform developed in response to the real-world challenges of growing a successful legal practice.

Under their leadership, Varghese Summersett has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. three times by Inc. 5000 and has been repeatedly recognized as a Best Company to Work For and a Best Place for Working Parents. Earlier this year, Varghese Summersett received the Richard L. Knight Rotary Minority Business Award, which recognizes minority-owned businesses that exemplify core values and best practices.

The firm has been named a DFW Favorite, Best Law Firm, Readers' Choice, and Fort Worth Small Business of the Year, among numerous other accolades.

Varghese also recently published a book, Tapped In: Lessons for Law Firm Growth, which shares his blueprint for building a successful law firm and launching a law practice management platform to help attorneys grow and scale their practices. The book is available now on Amazon.

Learn more about Varghese Summersett at versustexas.com and Lawft at lawft.com.

